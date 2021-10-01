Justice Brett Kavanaugh Tests Positive For COVID-19

Justice Brett Kavanaugh tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, according to a statement from the Supreme Court.

Kavanaugh tested positive Thursday evening during a routine test ahead of an event Friday morning where Justice Amy Coney Barrett is set to take an oath of office. Kavanaugh and his wife will not attend the ceremony due to the positive test.

Kavanaugh has been fully vaccinated since January and currently has no symptoms, according to the court. His wife and kids have tested negative and are fully vaccinated.

The positive test comes days before the start of the Supreme Court’s new session. The court said Kavanaugh and the other justices all tested negative Monday morning.

Some breakthrough cases — where vaccinated people get infected with COVID-19 — are to be expected, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But vaccines offer protection from severe illness, and significantly reduce the likelihood of hospitalization and death.