DOJ Won't Charge Mark Meadows, Dan Scavino For Contempt Of Congress

Then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows speaks with reporters at the White House, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File) via Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has declined to charge former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and another aide to former President Donald Trump, Dan Scavino, for contempt of Congress for their defiance of subpoenas in the Jan. 6 congressional investigation.

That’s according to a person familiar with a letter sent by the Justice Department to a lawyer for the House of Representatives on Friday. The person was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and was granted anonymity.

Advertisement

Then-White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications Dan Scavino walks on stage to tape his speech for the Republican National Convention from the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File) via Associated Press

The action came the same day as the Justice Department said a grand jury had indicted Peter Navarro, a trade adviser in the Trump White House, for his refusal to cooperate with the committee’s investigation.