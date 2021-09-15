'Justice For J6' Rally Asks Attendees To Avoid Trump Clothing And Signs

Supporters of those charged in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot are being asked not to wear their allegiance to Donald Trump at Saturday’s “Justice for J6” rally.

Organizers of the planned protest in Washington asked that attendees avoid displaying Trump clothing or signs, or else they’ll be branded the enemy. The same goes for Joe Biden apparel.

“Anyone not honoring this request will be assumed to be an infiltrator and we will take your picture, find out who you are, and make you famous,” organizer Matt Braynard, a former Trump campaign staffer, warned on Twitter Tuesday. “The event is 100% about #JusticeforJ6 and not the election or any candidate.”

Law enforcement reportedly has heightened its vigilance for the right-wing demonstration after the Jan. 6 insurrection resulted in the deaths of five people and injuries to more than 140 police officers.

Around 700 are expected to attend to support the hundreds of Trump loyalists charged in the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol. Trump was impeached for inciting the riot with repeated lies that his 2020 election defeat was rigged. Some of those arrested in the insurrection were identified by their pro-Trump wear.

Some Republican lawmakers have called the riot defendants “political prisoners.”

