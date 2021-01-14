'Justice League' Star Ray Fisher Confirms He Has Been Removed From 'The Flash'

Ray Fisher, who played Cyborg in 2017′s “Justice League,” confirmed on Twitter on Wednesday that he had been removed from “The Flash” ― an upcoming film in the DC Universe of superhero movies ― and added that DC Films President Walter Hamada had undermined an investigation into alleged abuse that occurred on the set of “Justice League.”

In his statement, Fisher said that while he lamented the loss of his role, he could not in good faith participate in any project associated with Hamada, who took over as head of Warner Bros. Picture Group’s DC Films division in 2018.

Fisher said Hamada was “unfit for a position of leadership” and had tried to interfere with a Warner Bros. investigation of alleged misconduct and racism on the part of “Justice League” director Joss Whedon ― who completed the film after original director Zack Snyder left following to the death of his daughter ― and producers Geoff Johns and Jon Berg.

“No one, in any profession, should have to argue with their employer for their claims of abuse, racism, and discrimination to be taken up the proper chain of command,” Fisher wrote. “And no one, in any position of leadership, should attempt to dissuade those wishing to report such claims from doing so. Walter’s actions have transformed this narrative from an investigation of on-set misconduct in 2017 to the examination of the present day cover-up culture of Hollywood.”

In a statement, WarnerMedia CEO Ann Sarnoff stood by Hamada.

“I believe in Walter Hamada and that he did not impede or interfere in the investigation,” Sarnoff said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “Furthermore, I have full confidence in the investigation’s process and findings. Walter is a well-respected leader, known by his colleagues, peers, and me as a man of great character and integrity. ... I’m excited about where he’s taking DC Films and look forward to working with him and the rest of the team to build out the DC Multiverse.”

Since July of 2020, Fisher has been vocal about what he described as an “unprofessional” and “gross” environment on the “Justice League” set in the wake of Snyder’s departure. His tweets spurred the Warner Bros. investigation, which concluded in December of 2020 with a statement saying that “remedial action” had been taken.

The extent of the “remedial action” has not been publicly revealed.

A 2019 New York Times report revealed that Whedon’s reshoots on the film required almost 80 script pages and significantly altered Snyder’s original vision. Following a huge fan outcry, Snyder announced that he would bring his own director’s cut of the movie ― entitled “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” ― to HBO Max in 2021.