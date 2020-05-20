The 'Justice League' #SnyderCut Is Actually Being Released

Welp, this is apparently happening.

After years of fans calling for the release of the #SnyderCut, Warner Bros. announced Wednesday that director Zack Snyder’s cut of the 2017 film “Justice League” will be coming to HBO Max.

“After global passionate fan calls to action and the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement, HBO Max and Warner Bros. Pictures announced today that it will exclusively world premiere Zack Snyder’s director’s cut of the Warner Bros. Pictures/DC feature film ‘Justice League’ in 2021,” said an HBO Max press release.

Snyder also delivered the news on Wednesday during a live online commentary/watch-along of his 2013 film “Man of Steel.”

“I want to thank HBO Max and Warner Brothers for this brave gesture of supporting artists and allowing their true visions to be realized. Also a special thank you to all of those involved in the Snyder Cut movement for making this a reality,” said Snyder, according to the release.

What form Snyder’s alternative cut of “Justice League” ultimately takes is still up in the air. According to The Hollywood Reporter, it could be a four-hour director’s cut or divided up into six TV-style installments.

The road here has been a long one.

After Snyder stepped away from finishing “Justice League” following the death of his daughter, Joss Whedon took over the film, giving it a lighter tone. Fans didn’t love it. “Justice League” was such a critical and box office disappointment that a campaign to release Snyder’s original, darker cut of the movie began.

The Release The Snyder Cut movement brought out both the best and the most toxic in people. Along the way, even stars of the movie joined in the call to see Snyder’s version.

Now, fans are finally getting “Justice” ... again.