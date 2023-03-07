Justice Department Moves To Block JetBlue-Spirit Merger

JetBlue's plan to merge with Spirit Airlines is facing an antitrust lawsuit. MIKE SEGAR via Reuters

The Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit to block the merger of JetBlue and Spirit Airlines, creating a new test of President Joe Biden’s aggressive antitrust strategy.

The Justice Department is filing an antitrust lawsuit to block JetBlue’s $3.8 billion purchase of the low-cost carrier, while the Transportation Department is expected to deny a transfer of Spirit’s airline certificate, arguing that doing so would be against the public interest.

Not long after entering office, Biden fully embraced a progressive push to revitalize antitrust policy and try to reverse 40 years of corporate concentration. The policy represented a break with President Barack Obama’s administration, which followed the laissez-faire approach to mergers that has dominated American government in recent decades. (The Obama administration allowed the most recent airline merger, between US Airways and American Airlines, to proceed in 2013.)

The airline industry has consolidated rapidly since its deregulation in 1978, and now just four airlines ― United, Delta, American and Southwest ― control 82% of the U.S. market, which progressives argue has driven up costs for consumers and hurt smaller metropolitan areas who have seen flight offerings slashed.

JetBlue and proponents of the merger have argued that the combined airline would still be far smaller than the four giants, and say becoming larger is necessary to compete.

“This isn’t Pepsi buying Coke,” JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes said on “CBS Mornings.” He noted that the combined airline would be “a distant fifth” among the others.

Hayes also argued that a bigger JetBlue could expand to more markets, bringing lower fares to customers there.

Opponents of the merger have focused on how the disappearance of Spirit, which offers much cheaper flights than most of its competitors, could drive up prices in key markets.