GOP Rep. Amash Drags Bill Barr For Using Position To Sell Trump's 'False Narrative'

The Michigan Republican accused the attorney general of using his position to promote the president's narrative that the Mueller investigation was "unjustified."

Although Rep. Justin Amash (R-Mich.) seems to be the only Republican willing to consider the possibility that President Donald Trumpengaged in impeachable conduct,” he’s not letting that stop him from making his case with the American people.

Now Amash is accusing Attorney General William Barr of selling a “false narrative” that special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian interference in the U.S. election and the Trump campaign was “unjustified.”

Amash made his case against Barr on Monday with a truly epic tweetstorm that included details from the Mueller report.

Reporter, HuffPost
