POLITICS

Justin Amash Fires Back At GOP Critics Of Trump Impeachment

The Republican congressman once again made his case after previously tweeting that the president had "engaged in impeachable conduct."

A GOP congressman who said Saturday that President Donald Trumpengaged in impeachable conduct” reiterated his case Monday on Twitter.

Over the weekend, Rep. Justin Amash (R-Mich.) said on Twitter that after reading the complete Mueller Report, he believes Trump “engaged in specific actions and a pattern of behavior that meet the threshold for impeachment.”

Naturally, Amash’s comments angered the president, who called the congressman “a total lightweight.” In addition, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) called the congressman “courageous,” but said he does not think impeachment “is the right way to go.”

Amash’s comments even inspired a fellow Michigan Republican to mount a primary challenge against him.

On Monday, Amash answered his critics with another series of tweets, firing back against the arguments proffered by those saying the president should not be impeached.

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Impeachment Claims
Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Mitt Romney Twitter Justin Amash
CONVERSATIONS