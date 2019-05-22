Rand Paul: Justin Amash Is Wrong About Impeachment

But that hasn’t stopped senators like Paul and Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) from pushing for an investigation into surveillance of Trump’s campaign. Attorney General William Barr recently has also appointed a special prosecutor to look into the matter.

Paul said he believed the Mueller investigation was “an abuse of intelligence power consistent with what libertarians have been complaining about for a long time.” He further said he supported an amendment offered by Amash in the House “which says you have to have a warrant before you target Americans because foreign intelligence warrants have a lower standard.”