Rep. Justin Amash Talks Up Trump Impeachment Hearings To School Kids

The allegation by Rep. Justin Amash (R-Mich.) that President Donald Trump has “engaged in impeachable conduct” isn’t getting a lot of support from his fellow Republicans.
So he’s reaching out to another demographic: America’s schoolkids.
On Tuesday, CBS News reporter Bo Erickson photographed Amash talking up the impeachment process with to teenagers on the steps of the U.S. Capitol.
Erickson said Amash’s main point about the need to hold hearings on whether to impeach Trump is a simple one: It’s “really dangerous for our country” when people don’t tell the truth.
Amash, a House member since 2011, thrust himself into the national spotlight over the weekend by saying he believes Trump “engaged in impeachable conduct.” He said he reached that conclusion after reading the 448-page report by special counsel Robert Mueller on Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible obstruction of justice by Trump as the probe proceeded.
Trump quickly disparaged Amash as a “loser” and a fellow Michigan Republican has already declared his intention to challenge the lawmaker in the party’s primary next year.
But many Twitter users have expressed admiration that Amash was sticking to his guns.