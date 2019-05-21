Rep. Justin Amash Talks Up Trump Impeachment Hearings To School Kids

So he’s reaching out to another demographic: America’s schoolkids.

On Tuesday, CBS News reporter Bo Erickson photographed Amash talking up the impeachment process with to teenagers on the steps of the U.S. Capitol.

Erickson said Amash’s main point about the need to hold hearings on whether to impeach Trump is a simple one: It’s “really dangerous for our country” when people don’t tell the truth.

Wow: @justinamash is NOT backing down. He is now talking to a school group on steps of the Capitol about why Trump impeachment proceedings should begin. “Really dangerous for our country” when ppl don’t tell the truth pic.twitter.com/JYhKMtjhuk — Bo Erickson (@BoKnowsNews) May 21, 2019

Amash, a House member since 2011, thrust himself into the national spotlight over the weekend by saying he believes Trump “engaged in impeachable conduct.” He said he reached that conclusion after reading the 448-page report by special counsel Robert Mueller on Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible obstruction of justice by Trump as the probe proceeded.

Trump quickly disparaged Amash as a “loser” and a fellow Michigan Republican has already declared his intention to challenge the lawmaker in the party’s primary next year.

But many Twitter users have expressed admiration that Amash was sticking to his guns.

This is how it’s done @TheDemocrats. — random observer (@randomobserver1) May 21, 2019

If Amash has to pay for his stand with his political career, I have a feeling he would one hell of a high school civics & history teacher. — Aaron Goldstein (@aargold24) May 21, 2019

Someone with a spine. Proud of you @justinamash! Reminds me of what I learned in school: what is right is not always popular; what is popular is not always right. History will judge us. — Sarah Root (@SarahRoot14) May 21, 2019

Thank you @justinamash for putting country before party. — banegirl ⚖️ (@TheRealBaneGirl) May 21, 2019