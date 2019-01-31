ENTERTAINMENT

People Have Lots Of Jokes About Justin Bieber's Brown-Hued Clothing Line, Drew House

The line, which features pants that say "Drew" across the crotch, has already completely sold out.

Justin Bieber’s new clothing line looks like it was pulled from the closets of Yeezy, the cast of “Orange Is the New Black” and your local UPS employee ― and those are just some of the comparisons people on Twitter have been making.

The pop star launched his brand Drew House ― Bieber’s middle name is Drew ― on Wednesday, with a ton of monochromatic looks hitting the brand’s official Instagram page. 

Drew House features everything from sweatshirts to T-shirts to corduroy pants, with prices ranging between $48 and $148, and touts itself as a “place where you can be yourself.” Seriously, that’s what the “about us” page says alongside text that reads: “Blah blah blah blahsdbksjdfhl. Wear like you don’t care. Come chill. K. Bye.”

Bieber’s Drew House is clearly a very serious endeavor. The clothes with the words “Drew” written across the crotch really hammer that point home (see below).

People must be really into it, though: The line completely sold out on Wednesday night.

At any rate, because the brand is full of beige and brown hues accompanied by quasi-creepy smiley faces, the response to the brand has been varied on social media. Many have made comparisons to, uh, other fashion choices:

 

 

