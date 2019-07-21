Justin Bieber Thanks Trump For A$AP Rocky Help, Then Lashes Him Over Kids In Cages

Justin Bieber was so grateful to President Donald Trump for trying to help spring rapper A$AP Rocky from Swedish detention — for a New York minute. Before his tweet thanking the president was finished Bieber zapped Trump for putting immigrant children in cages.

“I want my friend out,” Bieber tweeted Friday. “I appreciate you trying to help him. But while [you’re] at it @realDonaldTrump can you also let those kids out of cages?”

I want my friend out.. I appreciate you trying to help him. But while your at it @realDonaldTrump can you also let those kids out of cages? — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) July 20, 2019

Following a plea from Kim Kardashian and MAGA booster Kanye West, the president talked to Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven on the phone Saturday to advocate for Rocky, who is being investigated in connection with a street fight in Stockholm. Trump even offered to vouch for his bail. Rocky, whose legal name is Rakim Mayers, has been detained since July 3.

Just spoke to @KanyeWest about his friend A$AP Rocky’s incarceration. I will be calling the very talented Prime Minister of Sweden to see what we can do about helping A$AP Rocky. So many people would like to see this quickly resolved! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 19, 2019

But Löfven schooled Trump on the fact that the “Swedish judicial system, prosecutors and courts are completely independent,” according to his press secretary Toni Eriksson. Löfven also instructed Trump that “everyone is equal before the law and that the government neither can nor will try to influence the judicial process.”

A Stockholm court has granted local prosecutors until July 25 to decide whether or not to charge Rocky.

Trump told reporters he had a “very good call” with Löfven.

There was no word of any response to Bieber — or any action on the kids in cages.