Justin Bieber Blasts H&M For Putting His Face On 'Trash' Clothes, Says Not To Buy Them

Justin Bieber attacked Swedish clothing giant H&M on Monday, claiming it was selling “trash” merchandise featuring his name and likeness without his official approval — which the retailer denied.

“I didnt approve any of the merch collection that they put up at H&M .. all without my permission and approval,” Bieber wrote in an Instagram story, per People. “[Shaking my head] I wouldnt buy it if I were you.”

The 28-year-old “Peaches” singer, who recently celebrated the 26th birthday of his wife, model Hailey Bieber, added: “The H&M merch they made of me is trash.”

While he didn’t specify what items in particular he was referring to, the fast-fashion chain is selling sweater dresses and canvas bags with photos of Bieber’s face. H&M has denied wrongdoing.

The retailer told outlets including Forbes that it “followed proper approval procedures” as it does “with all other licensed products and partnerships.”

H&M did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

Bieber's Instagram story called the H&M merchandise featuring his likeness "trash" and said "dont buy it." @JustinBieber/Instagram

A representative for Bieber did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

The Canada-born singer has his own clothing line. Launched in 2019 using his middle name, Drew House is a self-described “community, a place where you can be yourself and loved, encouraged, safe and valued.”

Drew House has also used a famous likeness in its merchandise, though the feelings in that case appear to have been positive on both sides. In what was described as a “collaboration” by People, Bieber released a collection that used photos of Drew Barrymore. He was even photographed by paparazzi wearing a T-shirt depicting the actor holding E.T., the extraterrestrial from the 1982 film she starred in as a child.