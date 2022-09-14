Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber Celebrate 4 Years Of Marriage In The Cutest Way

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Bieber are celebrating a new milestone in their marriage.

The love birds honored their fourth anniversary as a married couple on Tuesday.

The “Peaches” singer shared a black-and-white selfie of him and his wife getting cozy with a cute puppy to commemorate the special milestone.

“Happy anniversary to my best friend and wifey @haileybieber... thanks for making me better in every way,” the 28-year-old wrote on Instagram.

Following suit, Baldwin Bieber also marked the occasion by sharing adorable moments from their relationship on social media.

The 25-year-old model posted romantic snaps, including a photo of the pair kissing at their wedding ceremony in South Carolina.

The two celebrated with a ceremony in front of family and friends in 2019 nearly one year after they secretly wed in a New York City courthouse just two months after getting engaged.

“Four years married to you,” she captioned the post alongside a white heart and champagne flute emojis. “The most beautiful human I’ve ever known... love of my life. Thank God for you.”

Last week, the Canadian singer canceled the remaining dates on his Justice World Tour to deal with health concerns.