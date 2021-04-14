Justin Bieber Says There Was 'Lack Of Trust' At Start of His Marriage To Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber opened up about how “tough” the first year of his marriage to Hailey Baldwin Bieber was, saying that there was a “lack of trust.”

The “Lonely” singer spoke candidly with GQ about religion, his music, and his relationship with Baldwin Bieber.

Ryan Good, one of Bieber’s oldest friends, called Baldwin Bieber a “strong, consistent, stabilizing force in his life,” but the singer didn’t hesitate to admit that “the first year of marriage was really tough.”

“Because there was a lot, going back to the trauma stuff. There was just lack of trust. There was all these things that you don’t want to admit to the person that you’re with, because it’s scary,” he said. “You don’t want to scare them off by saying, ‘I’m scared.’”

The 27-year-old said he felt like he was walking “on eggshells” during his first year as a husband.

But things have changed, he said: “We’re just creating these moments for us as a couple, as a family, that we’re building these memories. And it’s beautiful that we have that to look forward to. Before, I didn’t have that to look forward to in my life. My home life was unstable. Like, my home life was not existing. I didn’t have a significant other. I didn’t have someone to love. I didn’t have someone to pour into. But now I have that.”

The couple, who met in 2009, were on and off for years before tying the knot in 2018. They have since renewed their vows and talked often about the life they’re building together.

In an interview with Vogue in 2019, Bieber Baldwin said that she wanted fans to know that the pair are “young people who are learning as we go” and that their lives are not “all a magical fantasy.”

“It’s always going to be hard. It’s a choice. You don’t feel it every single day. You don’t wake up every day saying, ‘I’m absolutely so in love and you are perfect.’ That’s not what being married is,” she said.

“But there’s something beautiful about it anyway—about wanting to fight for something, commit to building with someone. We’re really young, and that’s a scary aspect. We’re going to change a lot. But we’re committed to growing together and supporting each other in those changes. That’s how I look at it. At the end of the day, too, he’s my best friend. I never get sick of him.”