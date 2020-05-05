Like most married couples, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber have experienced ups and downs in their relationship.

But the two seem stronger than ever in the first episode of their new Facebook Watch series “The Biebers on Watch.”

The Biebers, isolating in their home in Canada during the coronavirus pandemic, filmed the nearly 10-minute segment on a boat, giving viewers a look into their past relationship and their marriage now.

As the two traded questions, Hailey asked what Justin what he thought was the hardest part about being married. They’ve been married since September 2018, but their relationship stretches back to at least 2014.

“There’s a lot of things I needed to work on. Forgiveness things, jealousy things, insecurities that I didn’t even realize I had until I chose to spend my life with you,” he admitted. I “realized there were blind spots in my life that I didn’t realize I had.”

He continued: “That was really hard to work through those things. But I think, you know, when you choose to work through those things, I feel like now that I’ve worked through a lot of that stuff, you and I are closer than ever.”

Hailey agreed the two have “had to work hard on our relationship,” but it’s been worth it.

“I think that pays off in a way where you just become so connected to each other, and so close and just solid with each other,” she said. “Obviously, you’re my best friend. I think that’s the biggest payoff, you get a best friend to do everything with.”

The couple first ignited dating rumors in 2014 and broke up in 2016. They reconciled in 2018 and got engaged that July. A few months later, they got married in a private ceremony at a New York City courthouse. They tied the knot in a second, more public, ceremony in 2019.

During their split, Bieber briefly dated Sofia Richie and had an on-and-off again relationship with Selena Gomez.

In the new Facebook Watch video, Justin asked Hailey how she found a way to trust him again before the two reconciled for good.

“Before we got together I had a lot of doubt, I didn’t even know what was happening in your life,” Hailey said, adding that the couple’s mutual friends helped her through it.

“You know they would tell me that you were really working on yourself and you were doing really well,” Hailey said. “They were really impressed by how you were living your life and trying to keep to yourself. You weren’t on like ― if I am allowed to say this ― you weren’t on any fuckboy shit anymore.”

A modern love story, indeed.