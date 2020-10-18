Justin Bieber Bares Pain Of Young Fame In Powerful New Song 'Lonely' On 'SNL'

It can be scary and soul-killing to be famous, especially when you’re a kid. That’s what Justin Bieber has been trying to tell fans, and that’s what he sang on “Saturday Night Live” in his heart-wrenching new song “Lonely.”
He quietly started the song backstage in his dressing room, singing to himself in the mirror.
“What if you had it all but nobody to call? Maybe then you’d know me,” he sang. ”’Cause I’ve had everything, but no one’s listening, and that’s just oh so lonely. I’m so lonely.”
He walked through the halls of the studio to the stage, singing: “Everybody saw me sick, and it felt like no one gave a [shit]. They criticized the things I did as an idiot kid.”
Bieber released the music video of the song on Friday at midnight. It features his vocals but stars 14-year-old Jacob Tremblay from “Room” as a young Bieber, grappling with success and pain.
Earlier on “SNL,” Bieber belted out another new song, “Holy,” a mix of religion and love for wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber on a set that looked a bit like a manger with a neon cross. He was joined by Chance the Rapper, his collaborator on the track.
Check out both performances in the video up top and here:
BEFORE YOU GO
How to vote
Register by: Varies by state
Your vote is your voice! It is your right and your responsibility. For your voice to be heard, in most states you must register before you can vote. Visit the state elections siteRegister to Vote
Vote-by-mail ballot request deadline: Varies by state
For the Nov 3 election: States are making it easier for citizens to vote absentee by mail this year due to the coronavirus. Each state has its own rules for mail-in absentee voting. Visit your state election office website to find out if you can vote by mail.Get more information
In-person early voting dates: Varies by state
Sometimes circumstances make it hard or impossible for you to vote on Election Day. But your state may let you vote during a designated early voting period. You don't need an excuse to vote early. Visit your state election office website to find out whether they offer early voting.My Election Office
General Election: Nov 3, 2020
Polling hours on Election Day: Varies by state/localityMy Polling Place