Justin Bieber Files $20 Million Defamation Lawsuit Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

The woman known as @danielleglvn claimed she met Bieber at an Austin music event in March 2014 and that he sexually assaulted her in a Four Seasons hotel.

“Justin had made me agree to not say anything to anyone, or I can get in serious legal trouble,” she wrote on Twitter. “He then asked me to join him in bed. That’s when I asked myself, How in the world is this normal?”

Later that day, another woman ― known as @ItsnotKadi ― alleged that Bieber’s bodyguard had facilitated her meeting the star in May 2015 in his hotel room in New York, where she claimed Bieber sexually assaulted her.

After both allegations made the rounds on social media, Bieber tweeted a lengthy response and vehemently denied the claims.

“In the past 24 hours a new Twitter appeared that told a story of myself involved with sexual abuse on March 9, 2014 in Austin Texas at the Four seasons hotel,” he wrote. “I want to be clear. There is no truth to this story. In fact as I will soon show I was never present at that location.”

He also added that “every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously.”