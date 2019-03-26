ENTERTAINMENT

Justin Bieber Takes A Break To Handle 'Deep-Rooted Issues'

“Music is very important to me but nothing comes before my family and my health,” the singer wrote on Instagram.

Singer Justin Bieber responded to fans clamoring for a new album by announcing on social media that he was going to take a break from music to repair “deep rooted issues.” 

“Music is very important to me but nothing comes before my family and my health,” Bieber, 25, explained in an Instagram post:

Earlier this month, Bieber posted on Instagram that he was “struggling a lot” — feeling “super disconnected and weird” — and asked fans to pray for him. The Cut reported last week that Bieber was grappling with “mental health struggles.”  

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
10 Justin Bieber Acoustic Covers
Trends Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Pop of Culture Justin Bieber Celebrities
CONVERSATIONS