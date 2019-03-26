Justin Bieber Takes A Break To Handle 'Deep-Rooted Issues'

Singer Justin Bieber responded to fans clamoring for a new album by announcing on social media that he was going to take a break from music to repair “deep rooted issues.”
“Music is very important to me but nothing comes before my family and my health,” Bieber, 25, explained in an Instagram post:
Earlier this month, Bieber posted on Instagram that he was “struggling a lot” — feeling “super disconnected and weird” — and asked fans to pray for him. The Cut reported last week that Bieber was grappling with “mental health struggles.”
