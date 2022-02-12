Shooting Outside Justin Bieber Party Leaves Multiple People Wounded: Report

At least three people were wounded early Saturday in a Los Angeles shooting that reportedly took place outside of a star-studded afterparty following a Justin Bieber show.

TMZ reported that gunfire erupted outside the celebrity-packed bash at restaurant The Nice Guy around 2:45 a.m. According to TMZ, a fight involving rapper Kodak Black broke out and then gunshots could be heard, though it was unclear who the shooter was. The site also published video that appears to show part of the incident.

Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson Drake Madison confirmed details of a shooting at that time and location to HuffPost but emphasized he could not comment on the identities of anyone involved or what they had been doing when the shooting broke out.

Three people were shot and injured, Madison said ― a 19-year-old man, a 24-year-old man and a 60-year-old man. All were transported to local hospitals and are in stable condition. The shooter had not been apprehended, he said.