Justin Bieber almost paid dearly for simply wearing a pair of designer sneakers.

The sneakers, designed by Virgil Abloh, come with a signature blue zip tie and a tag that, to the untrained eye, looks like a security tag from a store.

“Virgil, my god, bro. You freaking — you’re killing me, man!” Bieber said, laughing as he spoke on Instagram. “I just had a cop come up to me and ask me why I still had the security tag on my shoe. What the?”

“I had to tell him, ‘Bro, it’s just fashion,’” the 25-year-old added. “I don’t know. He’s like, ‘It sure looks like a security tag.’ I’m like, ‘Nah, bro, you can check it out.’ It looks like it though ― but you’re getting me in trouble!”

A shot of the shoes in question.

Last May, Abloh explained why he included the zip tie and tag on his shoes, as it’s “the fastest way to tell if they are real or not.”

the “zip-tie” is the fastest way to tell if they are real or not... https://t.co/ligNFYLm9y — virgil abloh (@virgilabloh) May 19, 2018

Police encounters aside, Bieber recently told fans that he is stepping away from music for a bit to focus on important issues he’s facing.

“I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don’t fall apart,” the singer wrote in an Instagram caption.