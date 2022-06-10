Justin Bieber Taking Time Off To Deal With Virus That Has Paralyzed Half His Face

Justin Bieber announced Friday that he is taking some time off from touring in order to deal with a virus that has paralyzed half his face.

In a video posted on Instagram, the singer explained that he’s postponed several shows after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a condition that has affected a nerve in his ear.

As a result, he’s unable to blink his right eye and can smile only on the left side of his face.

“This nostril will not move,” he added.

As a result, Bieber said, he’s “physically unable” to perform in concert for the time being. Instead, he will “rest and relax” until he’s able “to do what I was born to do.”

Ramsay Hunt syndrome occurs when the varicella-zoster virus ― which also causes chicken pox and shingles ― infects a nerve in the head. Treatment often involves steroids and/or antiviral medicines.

Bieber didn’t say if he was taking medicine. However, he said he’s doing “all these facial exercises” to get his face back to normal. He added that he doesn’t know how long that will take.

You can see the complete video selfie below.

This has been a rough year healthwise for Bieber and his wife, Hailey.