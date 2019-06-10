Justin Bieber Challenges Tom Cruise To MMA Fight And Twitter Is Confused As Heck

Justin Bieber wants to fight Tom Cruise ― for some reason.

The singer not only challenged the actor to a mixed martial arts match, he also appealed to Ultimate Fighting Championship boss Dana White to host the battle:

I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you dont take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite ? — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 10, 2019

It’s not clear what prompted the challenge or if it was some kind of odd joke.

Earlier this year, Bieber announced he would take a break from music to repair “deep rooted issues,” and in April shared a photo from therapy saying “it’s cool to have a healthy mind and healthy emotions.”

But Bieber’s tweet caused Cruise’s name to trend on Twitter and most people were pretty confused by the whole thing:

We don’t like your odds, Justin. — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) June 10, 2019

Tale of the Tape: "Cruisin’ For A Bruisin'"



Justin Bieber Tom Cruise



25 Age 56

5'9" Height 5'7"

68" Est. Reach 65"

$265M Net Worth $570M https://t.co/u0t2v46yAf — Jake Marsh (@PMTsportsbiz) June 10, 2019

Tom Cruise responding to Justin Bieber’s challenge pic.twitter.com/2A4cttKhYL — Bryson Valle (@brysonkvalle) June 10, 2019

tom cruise does his own stunts and risks his life what’s this boy gon do https://t.co/AgSiXZaFId — ysabel (@nikapikapika) June 10, 2019

Justin Bieber: I challenge Tom Cruise to a fig....... pic.twitter.com/62nblc12q5 — Reese Waters (@reesewaters) June 10, 2019

Kylie Jenner is having a Handmaids Tale themed birthday party and Justin Bieber wants to fight Tom Cruise and boy howdy is that meteor late — Imani Gandy (@AngryBlackLady) June 10, 2019

Why the Beebs wanna put hands on Tom Cruise? And it’s “you’re” homie...#UFC239 pic.twitter.com/jkoNtAipT5 — Mario Lopez (@MarioLopezExtra) June 10, 2019

Hey @justinbieber... I’m a fan. A big fan tbh.. I’ve been thinking here for the last couple of minutes.. I need you focusing on making more bangers for the world to enjoy..



Not focusing on trying to get beat up by Ethan Hunt. Please delete your tweet. pic.twitter.com/oOlCcxgPZE — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 10, 2019

We have done dumb hypotheticals for a decade straight, and this is by far the dumbest. Tom Cruise in under 10 seconds — KFC (@KFCBarstool) June 10, 2019

Tom Cruise is 56 years old. Biebs, at 25, is young enough to be his son.



My money is on Cruise. All that running he does in his movies tells me he's probably in better shape. pic.twitter.com/T35gIdqDNL — April (@ReignOfApril) June 10, 2019

*Finds out why Tom Cruise is trending on Twitter* pic.twitter.com/yzGRPVDgHA — Elizabeth Rowe (@juliet316) June 10, 2019

If Tom Cruise is man enough to accept this challenge,

McGregor Sports and Entertainment will host the bout.

Does Cruise have the sprouts to fight, like he does in the movies?

Stay tuned to find out! https://t.co/TxsH9KUyFg — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 10, 2019

When Tom Cruise sees why he’s trending on Twitter 😂 pic.twitter.com/c3QJVDIBZl — Cameron Grant (@coolcam101) June 10, 2019

Not only is Tom Cruise an unbeatable machine of strength and speed, he’s also insane and completely undeterred by the fear of death. Good luck, Justin. https://t.co/xg6UL1fl9H — DC Connections (@dc_connections) June 10, 2019

At some point tonight Tom Cruise’s agent will have to call Tom Cruise and tell him that Justin Bieber has challenged him to a fight, this is an actual conversation that will happen https://t.co/D4H9tG27cP — David Allen (@David_Allen55) June 10, 2019

Justin Bieber challenging Tom Cruise to a MMA fight promoted by Conor McGregor seems like an average tweet in 2019 — Chief (@CFH_Chief) June 10, 2019