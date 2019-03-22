Rising Country Music Star Justin Carter Killed In Gun Accident At 35

A country singer on the brink of stardom was killed in an apparent accident involving a gun on the set of a music video, according to reports.

Justin Carter, a 35-year-old father of two young daughters, had just released a new single, “Love Affair,” and was about to embark on tour when he was fatally shot by a gun that was to have been used as a prop in Houston on March 16, ABC 13 reported.

Carter’s Instagram announced his death, noting that he was always “fully of joy, laughter” and “appreciated all his fans.”

Carter’s mother, Cindy McClellan told to Fox News a gun in his pocket “went off and caught my son in the corner of his eye.”

“He was a wonderful artist,” she told Fox News. “He was the total package.”

Houston police couldn’t immediately be reached.

McClellan added that Carter was soon to embark on a 10-state concert tour.

Mark Atherton of Triple Threat Management, which had recently signed the singer, told ABC 13 that Carter “had a potential ... to be the next Garth Brooks.”

Carter was “kind of like the class clown,” Atherton added. “But when it was time to get down to business, he got down to it.”