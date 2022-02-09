As Told To Taryn Finley

Justin Eduafo, 18, is a high school senior and student athlete in Dayton, Ohio. A proud son of an immigrant father, he just wants to make his family proud while he carves out his own path in life. He’s interested in studying dentistry when he goes to college.

I have a lot more depth to me than what others may give me credit for. Some people probably view me as one-dimensional, as if I’m only an athlete who’s not that smart or just plays video games and stuff. But I’m more than that. I’m empathetic and I like to help people. I’m in AP classes and getting the best grades of my high school career. And I love fashion, video games and music. I’m interested in things people would probably be surprised to learn.

I go to a private Catholic high school in a city that’s pretty segregated, though my school is becoming more diverse. Every senior class at my school experiences a spiritual retreat called Kairos. It’s a transformative tradition that includes self-reflection, prayer and affirmations. I was really happy to be there, mostly because I was grounded and glad to be out of the house at the time. But it proved to be a really cool experience.

Our class wrote letters to each other. I wasn’t familiar with a lot of people in our Kairos group, but I was surprised to read in their letters to me that some of them were intimidated by me. I guess since I was always hanging out with the popular group they thought I was different than I was when they got to know me on the retreat. A lot of times, I’m more observant than talkative. Maybe people thought I was unapproachable, but that couldn’t be further from the truth.

Justin Eduafo Justin Eduafo outside his home.

I’m better friends with the people I went on this retreat with now. I really enjoy helping people. I’m also trying to be a bit more outgoing and welcoming now that I know how some people view me. I know their opinions don’t really matter in the grand scheme of things, but I want people to know that they can ask me for help if they need it.

It’s not the first time people have had misconceptions of me. I’ve always experienced microaggressions going to predominantly white institutions my whole life. I remember another soccer player telling me to “go back to your country” during a game. I was just like, well, I was born in Dayton, so I don’t even know what you’re talking about. I try to just brush racist and xenophobic remarks off. I’m not about to get as stressed out as the person who said it.

Conversations and policies around immigration can be really unfair. ​​I feel like people are always trying to come to the U.S. for a better life or just a better opportunity. And obviously, the majority aren’t criminals or people planning to do something bad. So treating them all as if they’re that, it’s just unfair to those who are just trying to have a better life.

My dad emigrated from Ghana to live in the United States nearly 30 years ago. He didn’t have much money to support his schooling growing up. His family members had to sell their belongings just to pay tuition each year. He worked so hard to be able to migrate here, become a doctor and get recertified. Any time I’m struggling, I think of him.

Justin Eduafo Justin Eduafo's mural at his high school.

I take pride in my family’s story and my heritage. There are a lot of Ghanaians in my area, so it hasn’t been hard to find community with those who share the same ethnic background. But when I was younger, I didn’t know as much about my heritage or our native tongue as my older sisters. That was isolating and frustrating. I’ve become more confident in it as I have visited my relatives and met my cousins in Ghana.

Being the child of immigrant parents usually means pressure for first-generation kids to have dreams that involve medical school, law school or engineering. My dad and my stepmom sat me down to talk about that not too long ago. They were like, “Whatever you want to do, as long as it’s not something completely insane and within the bounds of reality,” they’ll support me in it. I was already focused on dentistry, but that lifted a weight off my shoulders. Now I know if there’s anything else that comes up that I want to do, they have my back.

I’m excited for the next chapter of my life as I apply for colleges. I’m looking at the Ohio State University, the University of Dayton or the University of Cincinnati so that I can stay somewhat close to family. I’m excited to meet a more diverse group of people when I’m in college. I just want to build more of a sense of independence.

The most important things for me in life right now are upholding my family values and finding my path in life for my own happiness. That can be hard when you’re a teen. I have a lot to be thankful for, especially in the age of COVID-19. I feel like being happy comes from within. My family and knowing that I have control over my future make me genuinely happy.