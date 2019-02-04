Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax Denies Sexual Assault Allegation

Tyson is identified as a fellow at Stanford University. She recently shared her allegation against Fairfax in a private Facebook post to a friend, according to Big League Politics. The outlet said it had obtained that post with Tyson’s permission.

The Post responded to Fairfax’s statement in an article Monday, confirming that it had been contacted by a woman who accused Fairfax of sexually assaulting her in 2004. The paper said she reached out just prior to Fairfax’s inauguration in 2018 and that it hadn’t been able to corroborate either Fairfax’s or the woman’s account.

But the Post said it did not find “significant red flags and inconsistencies within the allegations,” as Fairfax’s statement claims.

The woman, who the Post did not name, reportedly accused Fairfax of sexually assaulting her in his hotel room after he asked if she would accompany him to the room to pick up some papers. She said what began as consensual kissing ended with her being forced to perform oral sex on him. She said she never told anyone about what happened until approaching the Post about it. The publication said it didn’t publish a story on the allegation because there had been no other similar complaints against Farifax and because it couldn’t corroborate her account.

Tyson has not directly commented on the allegation publicly. She did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Monday.