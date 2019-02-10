Justin Fairfax's Accusers Ready To Testify At Potential Impeachment Hearing

One day after Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax was threatened with impeachment, both of the women accusing him of sexual assault have made clear to their lawyers that they are prepared to testify.
Emails obtained Saturday by NBC News’ Geoff Bennett indicate Dr. Vanessa Tyson and Meredith Watson are willing to speak at an impeachment hearing, if one should take place.
On Friday, state lawmaker Patrick Hope (D) warned Fairfax he could either resign by Monday in light of the allegations or be faced with the introduction of articles of impeachment.
Tyson, an associate professor at Scripps College, came forward last Wednesday accusing Fairfax of forcing her into performing oral sex on him in 2004 during the Democratic National Convention in Boston.
Two days later, Watson also went public with her story, alleging that Fairfax raped her while both were attending Duke University in 2000.
Fairfax has vehemently denied the allegations, stating, “I have never forced myself on anyone ever,” according to a statement given to The Washington Post.
Numerous Democrats have demanded the lieutenant governor’s resignation, including Sens. Mark Warner (D-Va.), Tim Kaine (D-Va.), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Virginia’s U.S. House Democrats, the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus and former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D).