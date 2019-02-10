Justin Fairfax's Accusers Ready To Testify At Potential Impeachment Hearing

Fairfax has vehemently denied the allegations, stating, “I have never forced myself on anyone ever,” according to a statement given to The Washington Post.

Numerous Democrats have demanded the lieutenant governor’s resignation, including Sens. Mark Warner (D-Va.), Tim Kaine (D-Va.), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Virginia’s U.S. House Democrats, the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus and former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D).