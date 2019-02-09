Virginia Lawmaker Threatens Justin Fairfax With Impeachment

Virginia state lawmaker Patrick Hope (D) is issuing an ultimatum to Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax: Resign or risk impeachment.

The member of Virginia’s House of Delegates made the threat Friday night on Twitter, warning his fellow Democrat to step down amid two sexual assault allegations leveled against him this week.

On Monday, I will be introducing articles of impeachment for Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax if he has not resigned before then. — Patrick Hope (@HopeforVirginia) February 8, 2019

Scripps College associate professor Vanessa Tyson went public with her story Wednesday, accusing Fairfax of forcing her to perform oral sex on him at the 2004 Democratic National Convention in Boston.

On Friday, another woman, Meredith Watson, came forward, claiming to have been raped by Fairfax in 2000 when both were Duke University students.

Fairfax has denied both accounts, calling his interactions with Tyson consensual.

Hope’s demand for the lieutenant governor’s resignation echoes mounting calls from Virginia’s U.S. House Democrats, the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus, former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D) and U.S. Sens. Mark Warner (D-Va.), Tim Kaine (D-Va.), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Kamala Harris (D-Calif.).