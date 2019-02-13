Call him “The Late Late Show” stopper.

Magician Justin Flom’s card tricks blew away host James Corden and “Isn’t It Romantic” stars Rebel Wilson and Priyanka Chopra on Tuesday.

The stunts rocketed past sleight of hand into WTF territory. In his pièce de résistance, involving an iPhone and a wallet, Flom even pulled off what appears to be time travel. It’s that good.

Flom is a contestant on “The World’s Best,” the new talent competition that Corden hosts. Last week the show attracted modest ratings in its Wednesday time slot, competing partially against Fox’s “The Masked Singer,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

As good as Flom is, he can’t make “The Masked Singer” disappear.