Despite their split, it seems Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux are still on good terms.

“The Leftovers” actor celebrated Aniston turning 50 on Monday by posting a black-and-white Instagram photo that showed her holding a pair of horns above her head.

“Happy Birthday to this fierce Woman,” Theroux wrote. “Fiercely loving. Fiercely kind. ....and fiercely funny. ❤️ you B.”

It’s not clear from the caption what the “B” means, but people are loving the photo.

When the “Friends” actress and Theroux announced their split last year after two years of marriage, they did say they would remain friendly.

“We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship,” the couple said in their statement at the time, shared with HuffPost.

JB Lacroix via Getty Images Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in 2017.

Another one of Aniston’s ex-husbands, Brad Pitt, even helped the actress ring in her major birthday milestone at Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles over the weekend.