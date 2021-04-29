Justin Theroux Reveals The Prank He Pulled On Jimmy Kimmel Every Day For 5 Months

Actor Justin Theroux turned the tables on prank-pulling late night comedian Jimmy Kimmel with a monthslong windup at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” Theroux said the seed of the joke was planted when he saw Kimmel get mad about the way a pair of tongs had been placed into a utensil holder in his kitchen.

So, when lockdown began, Theroux asked Kimmel’s wife, Molly McNearney, to “make sure every day you put the tongs in the wrong way.”

“It drove me crazy,” admitted Kimmel, describing it as “the most subtle prank I’ve ever been the victim of.”

The ruse went on for five months until Theroux confessed with an R-rated video message. “A lot of people like pranks that go out with a huge bang, I like ones that go out with a little whimper,” Theroux said.

Check out the prank confession from the 6-minute mark here: