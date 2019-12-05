Justin Timberlake Breaks Silence On Cheating Rumors With Apology To Jessica Biel

Justin Timberlake is apologizing to wife Jessica Biel for a “strong lapse of judgement” after he was seen holding hands with his co-star Alisha Wainwright.

The singer broke his silence on rumors that he was cheating with a standard Notes app apology on Instagram Wednesday night, a week after raising eyebrows and making headlines for cozying up to the actor.

“I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family, I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love,” Timberlake wrote.

He continued, “A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgement — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better.”

“This is not the example I want to set for my son,” Timberlake added. “I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be.”

“This was not that. I am incredibly proud to be working on Palmer. Looking forward to continuing to make this movie and excited for people to see it,” he concluded.

Timberlake and Biel tied the knot back in 2012 after five years of dating. They share 4-year-old son Silas together.

Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel attend a fashion show in France in October.

The Grammy winner is currently filming the upcoming drama “Palmer” alongside Wainwright in New Orleans. During a night out with cast and crew, Timberlake was spotted holding hands with his co-star as she stroked his knee while sitting next to him on a hotel balcony in a handful of photos and videos.

At the time, multiples sources claimed that the outing was “completely innocent” and that “nothing inappropriate was happening.”

A representative for Wainwright told People: “There is no validity to this speculation. They are currently working on a project together. Members of the cast and crew were all together.”

Biel has yet to address the scandal, while Timberlake has since returned to work on the film directed by Fisher Stevens, which sees the singer flex his acting chops as a former high school football star who returns to his hometown after a stint in prison.

In October, the “7th Heaven” alum dressed up as her husband from his *NSYNC years for a Halloween party, while he went as a microphone.