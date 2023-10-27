Justin Timberlake Should Not Get Away With That Blaccent

RaaShaun Casey, known as DJ Envy on Power 105.1’s infamous “The Breakfast Club,” is in hot water. The radio host’s business associate, Cesar Pina, has recently been arrested in connection with an alleged real estate Ponzi scheme. Federal prosecutors claim Pina has “defrauded dozens of people of millions of dollars;” meanwhile, a video has resurfaced of Envy explaining his, um, house-flipping business. Although the verdict is still out, the only redeemable part of this is Desus Nice roasting Envy in true Bodega Hive fashion. Vulture reported the saga here.

New details have emerged ahead of Jonathan Majors’ domestic violence trial. Not only has his team lost the bid to dismiss the case, but reports have surfaced that Majors’ legal team allegedly strategically misrepresented and leaked court evidence to the public. Moreover, the case will now include evidence from an incident in the U.K. as Majors was filming for Marvel’s “Loki” series. Learn more from HuffPost here.

“Reservation Dogs” star Devery Jacobs , who belongs to the Mohawk Tribe, shared her “strong thoughts” about Martin Scorcese’s “Killer of the Flower Moon.” Jacobs tweeted that the “film was painful, grueling, unrelenting and unnecessarily graphic.” Since then, white film bros have tried to tell her — an award-winning Native writer, director and actor — otherwise, but her question remains: Is this the representation Indigenous communities need?