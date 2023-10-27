Justin Timberlake Should Not Get Away With That Blaccent

This article is part of HuffPost’s weekly culture and entertainment newsletter, “The Culture Catchall.” Click here to subscribe.
The highlight of my week has been Michelle Williams impersonating Britney Spears, impersonating Justin Timberlake’s blaccent when he met Ginuwine. That’s it, that’s the tweet. All 275 pages of Spears’ “The Woman In Me” continue to be a source of discussion and controversy this week. As a result of, albeit well-deserved, backlash, Timberlake has canceled upcoming performances, gigs and appearances and limited comments on his Instagram. This comes just a couple of weeks after *NSYNC’s fated reunion and latest single.
While Justin cowers in shame until the storm dies down — or he inevitably releases a statement — several other stars are embarking on new ventures. On Instagram, for the first time in ages, we heard Beyoncé’s voice as she unboxed her CÉ NOIR perfume for us. With notes of clementine, golden honey, amber, jasmine sambac, and Namibian myrrh, the Eau de parfum comes in a 50 ml bottle and retails for $160. I was not one of the lucky fans who received a sample during the Renaissance World Tour, but until I can smell the fragrance, I think I’ll be tucking my wallet away.
Speaking of launches, Kim Kardashian has unveiled SKIMS for men, and Kylie Jenner has announced yet another brand, Khy, a clothing line. Already, Jenner has been accused of stealing and copying from creative director and artist Betsy Johnson’s line (not to be confused with designer Betsey Johnson). As for KKW, athletes Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Neymar Jr. and Nick Bosa transformed into models; audiences thirsted over Bosa, then quickly learned that he’s a Trump supporter, hates Beyoncé and has previously gotten into trouble for “controversial” social media posts.
Anyway, happy Friday, happy “1989” (Taylor’s Version) day to all who celebrate — not me — and let’s get into the Culture Catchall.
We’re Still Talking About It
- RaaShaun Casey, known as DJ Envy on Power 105.1’s infamous “The Breakfast Club,” is in hot water. The radio host’s business associate, Cesar Pina, has recently been arrested in connection with an alleged real estate Ponzi scheme. Federal prosecutors claim Pina has “defrauded dozens of people of millions of dollars;” meanwhile, a video has resurfaced of Envy explaining his, um, house-flipping business. Although the verdict is still out, the only redeemable part of this is Desus Nice roasting Envy in true Bodega Hive fashion. Vulture reported the saga here.
- New details have emerged ahead of Jonathan Majors’ domestic violence trial. Not only has his team lost the bid to dismiss the case, but reports have surfaced that Majors’ legal team allegedly strategically misrepresented and leaked court evidence to the public. Moreover, the case will now include evidence from an incident in the U.K. as Majors was filming for Marvel’s “Loki” series. Learn more from HuffPost here.
- “Reservation Dogs” star Devery Jacobs, who belongs to the Mohawk Tribe, shared her “strong thoughts” about Martin Scorcese’s “Killer of the Flower Moon.” Jacobs tweeted that the “film was painful, grueling, unrelenting and unnecessarily graphic.” Since then, white film bros have tried to tell her — an award-winning Native writer, director and actor — otherwise, but her question remains: Is this the representation Indigenous communities need?
- Ex-NBA player Dwight Howard has denied sexual assault and battery allegations leveled against him earlier this year. ESPN obtained court documents outlining that Howard said in July 2021, he engaged in “consensual sexual activity” with a man named Stephen Harper at his Georgia residence. Harper’s complaint includes screenshots of alleged Instagram exchanges, claims of “emotional distress and false imprisonment,” and more.
Industry News and Announcements
- “Renaissance: a film by Beyoncé” expands globally, hitting international theaters on Dec. 1.
- Tyler Perry strikes a multi-year, first-look film deal with Netflix, according to Deadline.
- Richard Roundtree, star of “Shaft,” has died at age 81.
- Cher lands the cover of PAPER Magazine’s comeback issue.
- SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP have resumed negotiations and bargaining talks.
- Viral comedian Matt Rife earns Netflix comedy special, “Natural Selection,” premiering Nov. 15.
- Aaron Sorkin moves to WME after CAA agent Maka Dakhil’s social media controversy.
- Carey Mulligan graces the cover of Vogue’s November 2023 issue.
- Latto and Snoop Dogg front Rolling Stone’s latest “Musicians On Musicians” issue.
- Netflix releases the teaser trailer for “Leave the World Behind,” premiering…
