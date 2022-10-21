Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Use Special Anniversary To Renew Vows

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel secretly renewed their wedding vows during a trip to Italy this summer, the couple revealed this week.

The pair, who married in 2012 and share two children, went back to the country where they had first exchanged vows 10 years ago, Biel said Wednesday on Instagram.

The “Candy” actor posted several pictures, including photos of the two enjoying drinks and rocking shades together, in honor of the 10th anniversary, according to People.

“Being married to you is the adventure of a lifetime! Run it back, baby. RUN IT BACK. I love you,” she declared alongside the photo carousel.

Biel, the mother of boys Silas Randall and Phineas, stated on her Instagram story that a photo of the two dressed in classy, white tones was taken during the secret ceremony.

“From our vow renewal this summer — in Italy where it all went down,” she wrote alongside the photo.

The caption went on to note that Biel was wearing a Giambattista Valli outfit from the brand’s fall-winter 2022 collection, People said.

Timberlake also took to his Instagram account to share several photos, declaring that his 10 years together with Biel “ain’t enough!”

“You make me a better husband and father every day! I love you so much you beautiful human! Run it back!” wrote the “Mirrors” singer.

His photo carousel shows the two sharing a kiss over spaghetti — à la “Lady and the Tramp” — and enjoying views of mountainous scenery.

