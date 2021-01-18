Justin Timberlake Reveals He And Jessica Biel Welcomed A New Son, Phineas

Justin Timberlake surprised fans this week by confirming he’d become a dad for the second time.

Appearing on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Monday, the 10-time Grammy winner said he and wife Jessica Biel have welcomed a son, Phineas.

“He’s awesome and he’s so cute,” Timberlake said.

It was the first time the actor and singer has spoken publicly about the birth, though reports Biel had delivered a child appeared in a number of media outlets throughout the latter half of last year. Though light on specifics surrounding Phineas’ birth,Timberlake added that he and Biel were “thrilled” by their new arrival.

“[We] couldn’t be happier,” he said. “Very grateful.”

Watch part of Justin Timberlake’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” interview below.

Timberlake and Biel also have a 5-year-old son, Silas Randall.

As to how Silas was adjusting to being a big brother, Timberlake said, “Right now he’s very much liking it. But you know, Phin can’t walk yet or chase him down, so we’ll see what happens.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Timberlake spoke about his new film “Palmer,” as well as his plans to perform at President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration Wednesday.

“It’s a huge honor,” said the former *NSYNC star, who recorded the vocals for his latest single, “Better Days,” on the eve of the 2020 election. “I don’t know if we pressed them. Or, let’s just go with like, they wanted us to — they asked us to do it. But I think maybe somebody from my team may have been like, ‘We’d do it if you want us to.’”