It looks like Justin Timberlake won’t be hanging on to his music catalog “Until the End of Time.”

Timberlake recently sold the entire music catalog from his 20-year career to London-based firm Hipgnosis Song Management, per a company announcement Thursday.

The purchase includes all copyrights on tracks Timberlake has written or co-written. The deal also encompasses any music the “Suit & Tie” singer released in association with movies, television, streaming, cover music or performances.

The agreement, which includes the rights to around 200 songs, is worth $100 million, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The acquisition was made on behalf of Hipgnosis Songs Capital, a partnership between Hipgnosis Song Management and funds managed by private equity firm Blackstone.

The management company now holds the reins of the pop star’s Billboard chart-topping hits like “Cry Me a River,” “SexyBack” and “Mirrors.”

“I am excited to be partnering with [Hipgnosis founder and CEO Merck Mercuriadis],” Timberlake said in a statement. “He values artists and their creative work and has always been a strong supporter of songwriters and storytelling. I look forward to entering this next chapter.”