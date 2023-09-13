Justin Timberlake And Megan Thee Stallion Go Viral With Backstage Chat At MTV VMAs

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Although the MTV Video Music Awards is supposed to be about the music, the main thing people were talking about Tuesday night was the conversation between Megan Thee Stallion and Justin Timberlake.

That’s because backstage video of the event showed the two performers having an animated conversation after Timberlake had reunited onstage with his *NSYNC bandmates. Megan, meanwhile, was getting ready for her performance with Cardi B.

Advertisement

Although the volume isn’t great in the video below, it appears that Timberlake said something that angered Megan.

Did Justin Timberlake say something to piss off Megan Thee Stallion? We still haven’t forgiven you for what you did to Janet Jackson.. Do we have a problem? #VMAs pic.twitter.com/F1rTNsVpYi — Jerome Trammel (she/her he/him) (@MrJeromeTrammel) September 13, 2023

One person noted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that if you look at the bottom of the screen, it appears as if Timberlake reached out to touch Megan.

Although many people on social media assumed there was a quarrel, Entertainment Tonight reported that it was apparently the opposite.

Advertisement

Citing unnamed sources, ET said that Timberlake told Megan, “It’s so nice to meet you,” and she responded, “No, no, this don’t count, this don’t count, we gotta meet proper.”

Another source told ET that Megan is a fan of Timberlake and that “it was their first time meeting and she was excited.’”