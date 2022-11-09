Justin Trudeau To Make History With 'Canada's Drag Race' Appearance

Justin Trudeau is about to sashay his way across RuPaul’s runway and into television history.

The Canadian prime minister will make a special appearance on an episode of “Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. the World.” He’ll become the first world leader to appear on any installment of the RuPaul-founded competition franchise, which has spawned international spinoffs in Australia, Italy, Thailand and the U.K., among other countries.

World of Wonder, which produces “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and its spinoff editions, teased Trudeau’s appearance in a trailer released Tuesday. An on-set image unveiled the same day shows the prime minister posing happily alongside host Brooke Lynn Hytes.

Watch the trailer for “Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. the World” below.

Debuting Nov. 18, “Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. The World” will feature nine drag queens from around the world who will compete for the franchise’s second international crown.

The six-episode series will also feature an array of guest judges, including drag icon Monét X Change, Canadian TV personality Jeanne Beker and humorist Gary Janetti, whose screenwriting credits include “Will and Grace” and “Family Guy.”

Since taking office in 2015, Trudeau has been an outspoken advocate for the LGBTQ community and was the first Canadian prime minister to take part in Toronto’s annual Pride parade.

Brooke Lynn Hytes (left) stands with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. World of Wonder

In 2017, he issued a formal apology for injustices against Canada’s LGBTQ citizens while calling for legislation that would combat homophobia and anti-LGBTQ discrimination.

“While we may regard modern Canada as a forward-thinking and progressive nation, we cannot forget our past,” he said at the time, according to the BBC. “We are all worthy of love. Whether you discover who you are at 6, 16 or 60, we are all valid.”