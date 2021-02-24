Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday held his first virtual bilateral meeting with President Joe Biden and dissed Donald Trump without mentioning the ex-president’s name.

Trudeau thanked Biden for last month reentering the U.S. into the Paris climate accords, saying “U.S. leadership has been sorely missed over the past years.”

“And I have to say as we were preparing the joint rollout of the communique from this, it’s nice when the Americans are not pulling out all the references to climate change and instead adding them in,” Trudeau added.

Trump routinely dismissed the climate crisis, contrary to the opinion of the vast majority of scientists worldwide. He called it “bullshit” and a Chinese hoax and his administration pursued a decidedly anti-environment agenda, rolling back rafts of regulations and protections.

Trump’s June 2017 decision to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris climate agreement only officially came into effect in November 2020. In January, one of Biden’s first executive orders on becoming president was for his government to reenter the pact.