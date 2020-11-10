Justin Trudeau Says He's First World Leader To Personally Speak With President-Elect Biden

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Joe Biden discussed a wide array of challenges facing North America during a Monday phone call, which the prime minister’s office said made him the first world leader to speak with the president-elect.

Trudeau shared about the discussion on Twitter. The prime minister was also one of the first international figures to send congratulations to Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Saturday when major networks called the presidential race in Biden’s favor.

Trudeau said the two men discussed the coronavirus pandemic; racism in the U.S. and Canada; climate change; working together with NATO and the G-7; the Keystone XL pipeline; trade agreements; and the detentions of Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig, two Canadian citizens who were charged with espionage by China in a move speculated as retaliation for the 2018 Vancouver detention of Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei.

I just spoke with @JoeBiden, and congratulated him again on his election. We’ve worked with each other before, and we’re ready to pick up on that work and tackle the challenges and opportunities facing our two countries - including climate change and COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/wldIwLSz5H — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 9, 2020

We talked about those specific challenges today, as well as trade, energy, NATO, anti-Black racism, and China’s arbitrary detention of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor. On these and other issues, President-elect @JoeBiden and I agreed to keep in touch and work closely together. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 9, 2020

Also on Monday, Trudeau said he had “confidence in the American electoral process” when asked if he had congratulated Biden too soon and stated that his office would continue to work with the Trump administration until Jan. 20, when the president-elect is scheduled to take office.

Notably, the prime minister once paused for about 20 seconds when asked to comment on Donald Trump’s call for military action against U.S. protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

In the aftermath of the first presidential debate in late September, Trudeau was also quick to denounce right-wing extremism and white supremacy groups such as the Proud Boys ― which were founded by British-Canadian Gavin McInnes ― when Trump sidestepped doing so.