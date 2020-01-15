Justin Trudeau 'Isn't Entirely Sure' Who Will Cover Meghan, Harry's Security Costs

As Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ease into a “period of transition” in which they’ll be splitting time between the U.K. and Canada, one issue remains to be resolved: security costs.

After the queen confirmed Monday that she is “entirely supportive” of the Sussexes’ settling down in Canada, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau discussed whether Canadians will pick up the bill for the duke and duchess and their security detail.

“There are still a lot of decisions to be taken by the Royal Family, by the Sussexes themselves as to what level of engagement they choose to have,” Trudeau said Monday, as reported by Canada’s Global News. “We are obviously supportive of their reflections but have responsibilities in that as well.”

Now that the queen has agreed that the Sussexes will stay in Canada and the U.K., Trudeau said, the Canadian government is entering conversations with the royals. He said he is “not entirely sure what the final decisions will be.”

Mark Blinch / Reuters Prince Harry meets with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ahead of the Invictus Games in Toronto on Sept. 23, 2017.

A report from the Evening Standard published Monday claimed that Trudeau “privately assured” the queen that Canadians will pick up half of the reported $1.3 million needed for security for Meghan and Harry.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced last Wednesday that they will be stepping back as senior members of the royal family, working toward financial independence and setting up a home across the pond.

Following the news, Meghan returned to Canada, where the couple’s son Archie was reportedly staying with a friend, Jessica Mulroney.

Harry and Meghan spent their six-week sabbatical away from royal duties in Canada just before making their unprecedented announcement. After a spokesperson for the couple confirmed that they were residing in Canada for their break, Trudeau tweeted out a sweet, simple message.

“Prince Harry, Meghan, and Archie, we’re all wishing you a quiet and blessed stay in Canada,” he tweeted at the time. “You’re among friends, and always welcome here.”

Meghan is very familiar with living in Canada, as she resided in Toronto while shooting her hit show, “Suits.”

