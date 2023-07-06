Justin Trudeau Quotes Taylor Swift Lyrics In Playful Request For The Singer

Count Justin Trudeau among the legions of fans who feel a bit disenchanted by Taylor Swift’s decision to steer clear of Canada thus far on her smash Eras Tour.

On Wednesday, the Canadian prime minister took inspiration from some of Swift’s own lyrics in a playful tweet urging her to reconsider her forthcoming concert itinerary.

“It’s me, hi. I know places in Canada would love to have you,” Trudeau wrote. “So, don’t make it another cruel summer. We hope to see you soon.”

— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) July 6, 2023

Trudeau’s remark came after Swift added 14 additional dates across the U.K. and continental Europe for next year. She’ll be joined by the rock band Paramore for that leg of the tour, which kicks off May 9, 2024, in Paris.

Heads of state rarely make such impassioned pleas to pop superstars. Still, as the Eras Tour makes its way across the U.S. this summer, many Swifties who reside north of the border have expressed their anguish over the lack of Canadian dates.

Swift last performed in Canada in 2018, when she visited Toronto’s Rogers Centre for two nights on her Reputation Tour.

Taylor Swift kicked off her Eras Tour in March. Taylor Hill/TAS23 via Getty Images

The absence of a Canadian leg on the Eras Tour is especially surprising given that it’s Swift’s most expansive concert trek to date, with performances set to take place in Latin America, Asia and Australia in addition to the U.S. and Europe.

Critical responses to the show ― which premiered before a sold-out crowd at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, in March ― have been nothing short of glowing.

“There’s nothing in history to compare,” Rolling Stone wrote. “This is her best tour ever, by an absurd margin.”