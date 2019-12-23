Prime Minister Justin Trudeau welcomed Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and little Archie to Canada with open arms last week.
A spokesperson for the couple confirmed Friday that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently spending part (if not all) of their six-week sabbatical away from royal duties in Canada. Shortly after the announcement, Trudeau tweeted out a message to the royals.
“Prince Harry, Meghan, and Archie, we’re all wishing you a quiet and blessed stay in Canada,” he wrote. “You’re among friends, and always welcome here.”
“The decision to base themselves in Canada reflects the importance of this Commonwealth country to them both,” the statement, obtained by royals reporter Omid Scobie, said. “They are enjoying sharing the warmth of the Canadian people and the beauty of the landscape with their young son.”
In addition to being a part of the Commonwealth, Meghan previously called Toronto home for seven years while filming her hit show, “Suits.”
In November, Buckingham Palace previously confirmed that the duke and duchess would be taking an extended break from royal duties and skip out on Christmas with the royal family (something both Prince William and Kate Middleton have done before). Instead, the family of three are spending time with Meghan’s mother.
“Having spent the last two Christmases at Sandringham, Their Royal Highnesses will spend the holiday this year, as a new family, with the Duchess’ mother Doria Ragland,” the statement from the palace said at the time, assuring fans that the queen was well aware of and supportive of the couple’s decision.
“This decision is in line with precedent set previously by other members of the Royal Family, and has the support of Her Majesty The Queen,” the statement added.
Trudeau has enjoyed a good relationship with the prince over the years. He previously recorded a funny video challenging the prince, Her Majesty, President and first lady Michelle Obama on behalf of Canada’s team competing at Prince Harry’s Invictus games in 2016.
The prime minster also tweeted out a message of congratulations for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex earlier this year after they welcomed their little one, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, in May.
“Canada joins the world in celebrating a new addition to the @RoyalFamily! Congratulations, Prince Harry & Meghan!” he wrote at the time. “Enjoy every minute of this happy time together as a new family of three.”
Subscribe to HuffPost’s Watching the Royals newsletter for all things Windsor (and beyond).