Boston Red Sox 3rd Baseman Justin Turner Needs 16 Stitches After Pitch Hits Face

Boston Red Sox Justin Turner reacts after being hit in the face on a pitch by Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matt Manning in the first inning of their spring training baseball game in Fort Myers, Fla., Monday, March 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) via Associated Press

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Boston’s Justin Turner needed 16 stitches after he was hit on the face with a pitch in Monday’s game against the Detroit Tigers.

The 38-year-old fell to the ground after getting hit by right-hander Matt Manning. Medical personnel rushed to the plate, and Turner was bleeding and had a towel on his face as he walked off the field.

Turner’s wife, Kourtney, posted to Instagram that the infielder had “16 stitches and a lot of swelling but we are thanking God for no fractures & clear scans.”

“He’s receiving treatment for soft tissue injuries, and is being monitored for a concussion,” the Red Sox said in a statement. “He will undergo further testing, and we’ll update as we have more information. Justin is stable, alert, and in good spirits given the circumstances.”