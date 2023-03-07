What's Hot

Sportsboston red soxDetroit TigersJustin Turner

Boston Red Sox 3rd Baseman Justin Turner Needs 16 Stitches After Pitch Hits Face

The 38-year-old fell to the ground after getting hit by right-hander Matt Manning.
AP
Boston Red Sox Justin Turner reacts after being hit in the face on a pitch by Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matt Manning in the first inning of their spring training baseball game in Fort Myers, Fla., Monday, March 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
via Associated Press

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Boston’s Justin Turner needed 16 stitches after he was hit on the face with a pitch in Monday’s game against the Detroit Tigers.

The 38-year-old fell to the ground after getting hit by right-hander Matt Manning. Medical personnel rushed to the plate, and Turner was bleeding and had a towel on his face as he walked off the field.

Turner’s wife, Kourtney, posted to Instagram that the infielder had “16 stitches and a lot of swelling but we are thanking God for no fractures & clear scans.”

“He’s receiving treatment for soft tissue injuries, and is being monitored for a concussion,” the Red Sox said in a statement. “He will undergo further testing, and we’ll update as we have more information. Justin is stable, alert, and in good spirits given the circumstances.”

The two-time All-Star signed a $15 million, one-year deal with Red Sox during the offseason after spending the past nine years with the Dodgers. He hit .278 with 13 homers and 81 RBIs in 128 games last season.

