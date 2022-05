25 K-Beauty Products For Every Skin Type

Cosrx pimple patches to banish those pesky zits

For persistent or bigger pimples, leave a pimple patch on overnight for two to three days to allow the pimple to diminish completely."These little patches are really awesome to put on those breakouts that happen at that time of the month. They stick well and are not totally obvious. I put them on at night or during the day if I’m not going anyplace although I have realized later that I had one on when at the grocery store (nobody looked at me oddly at the store so I’m guessing it wasn’t an eyesore). I feel like if I put the patch on right away that the blemish doesn’t get that big and it seems to heal more quickly without leaving a dark mark. I have seen people apply makeup right over it on YouTube, although I’ve never tried it personally. Easy to use. Pretty effective. Not too expensive. I definitely recommend this item!" — Sarah Burg