25 K-Beauty Products For Every Skin Type

Sephora

A luxurious lip sleeping mask

At first I was hesitant to spend over $20 for a lip mask, but now I am NEVER without a jar of this magical moisturizing miracle. I have chronically dry lips, especially in the winter, and this basically transforms them overnight. Any flakiness I have on my lips is completely gone by the time I wake up in the morning — it's seriously magic. And can we talk about the scents?! The original Berry flavor is perfect if you like sweet, bubblegum, cotton candy-esque scents, but my personal favorite is the vanilla, which is slightly more subtle but still smells like a delicious bowl of vanilla ice cream.