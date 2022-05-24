25 K-Beauty Products For Every Skin Type

Popular Items From This List:
A hydrating yet super clarifying cleanser by Holika Holika
Promising review:
"I absolutely love this face wash! I have been using it for a little over a week now, and I am seeing great results. My acne is healing, and I have not had any new breakouts from using this wash. My pores are tremendously smaller." — Michele
An impressively calming cream by Dear Klairs
Promising review:
"Absolutely worth every single cent! I have severe rosacea that leaves my nose and cheeks dry, flaky, and breaking out. I’ve had little success with anything topical that will provide any relief to my irritated skin...I received my order Wednesday and applied it that night after washing my face. By Saturday afternoon, my face is almost completely healed, preventing pealing and helping clear up my rosacea skin irritation!
" — Amazon customer
An Innisfree face cream tthat hydrates and keeps you matte at the same time
Promising review:
"I am super impressed with this cream. My nose is super oily, and I feel like you could see the pores from space. I used just a touch on the area and then applied my foundation normally, and this made it look so smooth and flawless. It still has moisturizing properties, and this will work well for me during the summer when my skin has more oil.
There is no scent, and it feels wonderful." — MJ
A hydrating Belif toner to help prep your skin for your favorite facial moisturizer
Promising review:
"First time I tried this was from an IPSY bag. Been hooked ever since!! My face feels so refreshed and replenished after every use. And I have dry skin, so this is amazing." — AztecGoddess
Or a more clarifying toner from Some By Mi with miraculous results
Promising review:
"My esthetician recommended I start using something with AHA/BHA, so I found this and decided to give it a shot. I'm very happy with how much my skin has improved since I've started using it. Now every appointment, she compliments how much better my texture is and how healthy my skin looks. Highly recommend!" — Alex F.
A wildly popular sleeping mask by Laneige
Promising review:
"I LOVE THIS PRODUCT. I use it every night before bed and wake up with the most moisturized face. There is no greasiness with this product; it feels cooling going on." — Tonya T.
Belif's the True Cream Aqua Bomb
Promising review:
"This is just as described. It's a lightweight gel that absorbs quickly and has a very light scent. It doesn't irritate my skin at all, which is unusual. It's great for summer, and not sticky like others I've tried. Will buy again!" — alracybot
A Skin Food scrub made with exfoliating sugar granules to remove dead skin
Promising review:
"This exfoliator is great! It works very well on my sensitive skin and pairs especially well with my skin when it is extra sensitive after using Tretinoin cream. I like that you can utilize it as a basic exfoliator or turn it into a mask just by leaving it on. It has an awesome scent (light and citrus-y — reminds me of the original Fresh lip balm in the brown tube). I especially appreciate that the granules of sugar dissolve when washed away, unlike some other exfoliators that have non-dissolving particles that end up lining of the bottom of my tub and sink.
I really enjoy this product and would highly recommend it." — LindsayRoseEliz
A super foamy Innisfree facial cleanser
Promising review:
"I have very sensitive and acne-prone skin. I have tried many face washes for my skin, and I personally liked this product. It has helped me reduce acne, clean pores, and my skin looks fresh and great after every use." — Sid
An absolutely magical peeling gel by Skin Food
Promising review:
"This product works really well, and it is so much fun to use! I even got my boyfriend to try it with me. I apply it after cleansing and toning by taking some of the product on my finger tips and massage it all over my face and chin for a few minutes, avoiding the skin around my eyes. It lifts up all of the dead skin which you can easily wash off once you're done. I followed it up with the rest of my normal nightly regimen and a hydrating mask. When I wake up, my face feels incredibly smooth — really noticed a difference!
I'll be using this twice a week to reap the benefits of the exfoliating but not overdo it." — J
A delightfully lightweight essence from Neogen Dermalogy
Promising review:
"Love the hydration and feel on the skin. I use it morning and night after toner. The essence is liquid, so it is a perfect 'base' to put on moisturizer while it is still moist on the skin." — Rittberger
A bottle of Cosrx Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence
Promising review:
"I started a Korean skincare routine, and this was the final product I added. When I started using this essence, I feel like it took my skin from looking 'pretty okay' to 'wow, that actually looks a lot better.' I have combo skin — mostly dry but with areas of acne. It's helped to add moisture to the dry sections without breaking me out in the oily sections, and my redness is also reduced the next morning
. The immediate effect is my skin feeling/looking plump and healthy. There is not much of a scent, and there's so much product in this bottle, it's going to last a long while." — Annalisa H.
A Hanskin essence that puts in overtime to soften your skin
Promising review:
"I've been battling dry skin after having my baby, and my friend recommended this product to me. I've been using it for a few days now, and I'm already starting to notice a difference. It's not greasy or heavy when you apply, and it's a simple regimen. I like how it keeps my skin feeling hydrated throughout the day. I'm definitely keeping this one." — kjammer123
Banila Co Cleansing Balm emollient cleanser to take off stubborn makeup
Promising review:
"This product is magic. I was skeptical because it's a bit popular but I decided to give it a try and I don't regret a thing. Takes off my makeup so efficiently and once you rinse off, It's like it was never there.
It literally melts away the makeup! Of course this is my first step in a double cleanse to make sure I get everything and I would recommend the same to everyone just to get any residual oil off. The texture is like creamy sorbet and the scent is light and sweet, but refreshing. The sorbet dissolves into the cleansing oil and I can almost feel it getting all the dirt pulled up off my skin. IT DOES NOT LEAVE YOU FEELING TIGHT OR DRIED OUT.
This ingredient list is gentle enough for everyone and the scent is light enough not to irritate skin or annoy the nose. I look forward to this step in my skincare routine every time. Get it. Like do it now." — Deja
A 10-pack of Dr. Oracle A-Thera Tea Tree Peeling Sticks that are so satisfying to use
The gentleness comes from a blend of tea tree extract, lemon extract, and bamboo extract. Everything works to speed up the blemish recovery process *and* prevent them from popping up in the future. These come in a 10-pack. Promising review:
"I was a little nervous to try this product because it seemed like it could be harsh. I was incredibly amazed when it wasn’t at all harsh on my skin and it helped my blackheads and whiteheads on my chin (problem area) overnight
! The texture of my chin has been really off as well (dry patches, yet blackheads and whiteheads) and it immediately rectified that. I was super pleased with this purchase and will definitely be buying it again." — Julia A.
Dear Klairs Freshly Juiced Vitamin C Serum to brighten your skin
Promising review:
"I've been using it for just over a month and two large freckles (um, age spots) on my cheek are faded to the point that they're barely visible
. At this rate, they'll be pretty much gone by next month. It does have a slightly oily feel that makes it easy to smooth into skin, but it doesn't clog my pores or irritate my very sensitive skin. UPDATE: I used this product for a few months and then switched to one with a higher percentage of Vitamin C only to find that it didn't work nearly as well. I'm back to using Klairs
and am so impressed by the positive change I see in my skin when I use it — it's brighter, smoother, and more even, even though it's a mild product." — Elisa Q.
A tub of Nature Republic Soothing Aloe Vera Gel that has soooo many uses
Promising review:
"Really great product that has done wonders for my skin! I cannot believed how much it has improved the moisture of my skin
. I also break out really easy and most facial products will irritate my skin horribly but this product has never done that! My mom is the same way and it has not caused any reactions for her either. If you have very sensitive skin, I recommend giving this a try!" — Ren
Sioris Time Is Running Out mist, which basically crams a toner, mist and serum all in one
Sioris is a clean and sustainable brand with vegan certified formulas that have organically farmed, in-season ingredients. Their mission is to make skincare simple and effective.
Cosrx pimple patches to banish those pesky zits
For persistent or bigger pimples, leave a pimple patch on overnight for two to three days to allow the pimple to diminish completely.Promising review:
"These little patches are really awesome to put on those breakouts that happen at that time of the month. They stick well and are not totally obvious. I put them on at night or during the day if I’m not going anyplace although I have realized later that I had one on when at the grocery store (nobody looked at me oddly at the store so I’m guessing it wasn’t an eyesore). I feel like if I put the patch on right away that the blemish doesn’t get that big and it seems to heal more quickly without leaving a dark mark. I have seen people apply makeup right over it on YouTube, although I’ve never tried it personally. Easy to use. Pretty effective. Not too expensive. I definitely recommend this item!" — Sarah Burg
Mizon Collagen Power firming eye cream
Promising review
: "Holy smokes. I couldn't believe my eyes when I looked at my under-eye bags/dark circles after applying this. I went around showing everyone in my family. I cannot rave enough about how wonderful this product is. It goes on smooth, feels very cool under the eye, and it isn't heavy at all. It evaporates really well on the skin and doesn't leave any greasy or sticky residue. This outdoes even some of the $50–$80 eye creams I have tried before.
This is now my everyday eye cream. I'm done trying out new products." — Michelle E.
A blackhead remover liquid that works better than pore strips
Promising review:
"This product does a fantastic job of keeping my large nose-straddling blackheads at bay. I use it as an exfoliating toner, and the texture is simply perfect — just the right amount of slip, liquidy enough to spread, and viscous enough to not run. Just three or four pumps is sufficient to cover my face, and the scent of the product is pleasing but not very noticeable." — Melody P.
A luxurious lip sleeping mask
At first I was hesitant to spend over $20 for a lip mask, but now I am NEVER without a jar of this magical moisturizing miracle. I have chronically dry lips, especially in the winter, and this basically transforms them overnight. Any flakiness I have on my lips is completely gone by the time I wake up in the morning — it's seriously magic. And can we talk about the scents?! The original Berry flavor is perfect if you like sweet, bubblegum, cotton candy-esque scents, but my personal favorite is the vanilla, which is slightly more subtle but still smells like a delicious bowl of vanilla ice cream.
A super easy-to-use octopus-shaped blackhead remover
Promising review:
"After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me, smells great too.
Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt is visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, then I used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like myself.
" — LuckLocust
A carbonated clay mask that bubbles up into a thick layer of foam
Promising review:
"I decided to try this mask based on the high customer rating and affordable price just to see if it would live up to the hype. I just finished washing it off my face and I have to say I do see a difference, albeit not a dramatic one. I have enlarged pores in my T-zone and issues with blackheads around my chin and after one use, my pores appear smaller and tighter and most of the smallest blackheads and bumps are gone from around my chin.
I am impressed but I think with regular use it might make an even bigger difference — maybe a couple of times a week. Oh yeah, it's also really fun to watch and feel the bubbles foaming up on your face!" — Elisabeth
And a multifaceted, mesmerizing and multitalented color-correcting treatment
Promising review:
"I’ve been looking for a concealer to enable me to go mostly makeup free. My main issue is redness and irritation. I have a very fair complexion and sensitive skin. This product exceeded my expectations in neutralizing redness on my nose and cheeks. I’m so pleased and can already tell this is going to be my new favorite skincare product. I put it on after moisturizer and under primer, then just follow up with the tiniest amount of under-eye concealer and I’m good to go." — badleybratt