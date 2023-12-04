29 K-Beauty Products To Help Build Your Routine

Popular items on this list include:
Youthforia's color-changing blush oil
Youthforia is an Asian woman–owned small business established in 2020 that specializes in environmentally friendly, cruelty-free makeup.Promising reviews:
"It looks like natural color. You only have to use a very small amount and it lasts all day. Much better than powder on my skin." — Suzanne Manriquez
"I was not expecting to love this product. But I did! I use it more than my other blushes. I am using tretinoin and this doesn't accentuate the micro peeling on my face when I have it on. I am 50 and this gives me that youthful glow! I like the glow!
I will buy again when I run out of it. Shipping was fast too." — Angel
The cult-favorite Cosrx Snail Mucin Power Essence
The snail mucin is obtained in a safe way, so no snails are harmed.Promising review:
"I’ve been using this morning and night for about two weeks and I can say I understand the hype! My skin looks better than it has in so long. Firstly, the texture surprised me. When you think snail mucin, you think slimy and gross. This wasn’t sticky or slimy whatsoever. I was afraid it was gonna leave my skin feeling gross and slippery. Surprisingly, my skin drank it right up!
No residue whatsoever and it’s a nice primer before makeup. I have oily skin and it’s helped with that as well. My skin is so soft, with a nice healthy glow. I’ve noticed my red spots from past acne is fading and my skin just overall looks great
. Highly recommend!" — Sarah D.
A cooling and depuffing under-eye stick
It also can help tighten the appearance of eye wrinkles if you'd prefer for them not to be as noticeable. And here's a tip! It reduces puffiness faster if used after refrigeration.Promising review:
"I am a 64 y.o. woman who has entered the realm of "mature aged skin" and I was looking for a stick moisturizer to use around my eyes. I have dark circles and puffiness around my eyes and I wanted to find something to lighten the dark circles, decrease the puffiness and hydrate my eye area. This little bear did just that and I use it every morning and evening. It has helped my eye area quite a bit (better than my putting ice cubes on my eyes when I was a teenager) but this will not eliminate the dark circles and the puffiness, but it does reduce it. Very nice product and great price point." — M. Ellis
A super rich Etude House eye cream
Soko Glam
is an Asian-owned business based in New York City. It was founded by a wife and husband team, Charlotte and Dave Cho, who curated the products on Soko Glam by traveling regularly to Seoul to scour the Korean skincare market.Promising reviews:
"I absolutely love this eye cream! I have a dry skin type and am prone to darkness under eye when I’m tired. After I use a small amount my under eye glows and feels so hydrated
. I am on my second jar and will absolutely repurchase it!" — Makayla
"I really wanted an inexpensive eye cream just to moisturize and keep my skin feeling soft and subtle during winter. This did the trick. I've bought it over and over again." — Mary
A soft finish sun milk
In the progression photos above, you can see a reviewer before applying the sun milk, after applying the sun milk, and with the sun milk under makeup.
Although many reviewers say they don't experience a white cast with this, it is an untinted mineral sunscreen, so results in terms of white cast may vary!Promising review:
"I have dark, oily skin and purchased this product after reading recommendations. There is no white cast; you can barely see it upon application unless you use too much.
You definitely do not need a lot, it spreads thin. When it dries, any color is gone. It also helps slow down my face getting all greasy as the day goes on
, which I love. My skin is very, very oily but I can still apply this after my moisturizer and feel totally comfortable. I'm not a fan of scents, and the scent on this is extremely mild." — Ms. Renee
A dewy finish sun gel
Promising review: "
This sunscreen leaves your face feeling fresh and dewy after only a pea-sized application. A little goes a long way and I can attest to that since mine took 4–6 months to get emptied out
. What I really like about this sun gel is that it’s nongreasy and it really protects my face from the heat of the sun. Let me also tell you that it does not give you a white cast so they won’t have you mistaken for a friend of Casper. No need to reapply. When I come home from a long day out, I notice that my skin still gives out that glowy and youthful complexion
. I don’t even have to wear a thousand layers of highlighter to make me look like one of the K-pop idols. I received countless compliments (even from my haters) because of this sunscreen especially when mixed with the Boscia Tsubaki Glotion. What I love: non-greasy, mineral sunscreen, good for sensitive skin, no irritation and no breakouts, no strong smell, easy to pump, results to matte finish, quick lock-in, healthy glow and dewiness are attainable." — Riz
An Elizavecca collagen-coating hair treatment
According to reviewers, this mask works on fine hair
, curly hair
and type 4 hair
.Promising review:
"This product has a light but really lovely scent. I absolutely love it! My almost waist-length hair was seriously damaged by my last hairstylist. I've tried everything to make my hair shinier and more manageable, with less frizz. I've been through countless deep conditioning treatments with little results...till I found CER 100!
I'm in my early 50s so I have far from 'virgin' hair. If mine looks this great, that says a lot! My only wish? That it came in a bigger tube/bottle!" — C. Fordham
A purifying carbonated clay mask
Promising reviews:
"I loved this! The fizzing effect exfoliated and deep cleaned my face….beyond facial smooth and bright
! It felt nice during the treatment. I really sensed DEEP cleaning! I think it will be a nice weekly treat! I highly recommend it for the fun experience and the amazing results." — Amy Lynn Volansky
"I love love love this carbonated bubble clay mask! Ok so the packaging was very cute and simple, when opening up the jar, they give you this little spatula to help spread the mask. A little bit goes a long way
! The texture is jelly-like and smells decent. Once on your face, you can feel it tingling and cracking cause it's creating bubbles on your face. When done your face itself looks like a huge bubble, it's quite fascinating. I kept the mask on for 10 minutes. Afterward, I used wet hands to rub the product in, then I washed with warm water. After using this my face felt amazing! Super soft and shiny, not oily of grimy at all
. Will definitely buy again, 10/10." — Erica
A non-drying lip tint
It's available in 43 colors.
Promising review:
"I have tried different long-lasting matte lipsticks from top brands, and this is BY FAR superior. It is long-lasting, has great coverage, and applies wonderfully. It does not get dry, sticky, or flaky and doesn't feather or bleed off your lips
. If you rub your lips together a few hours after applying, it doesn't smear or fade. It does come off a little bit while eating or drinking, but if reapplied it doesn't create weird uncomfortable layers. It seriously feels like velvet
, smells great, and doesn't take a lot of product to get a full lip. 10/10!" — Lisa Jones
A lightweight Cosrx mild gel cleanser
All Cosrx products are dermatologist-tested, cruelty-free and have no parabens, sulfates, or phthalates.Promising review:
"After hours of exhaustive research on Korean gentle cleansers, I finally decided upon a cleanser. This was one of the best decisions I have ever made for my face!
I have sensitive, combination, and very volatile skin, so if I ever make it unhappy, it definitely lets me know. This cleanser is light enough that it doesn't feel thick or cloying, it has a very subtle smell (which I love), and the ph of the cleanser is so low that the only thing I am worried about for my face anymore is the ph of the water I am splashing on my face. It hasn't caused any bad breakouts or negative reactions like drying or tightness of skin but it can certainly handle itself in the department of a full face cleanser. This has caused me to look forward to trying more Cosrx products!" — Haley Hart
A foaming rice water cleanser
Promising review:
"Not any of the many I’ve tried throughout my life have worked as incredibly as this one has
. I’ve had top recommended brand cleansers that required two washes to thoroughly cleanse it all off. Not with this one. And the scent is wonderful!! I love it even more for that! The size of the bottle is much bigger than I expected and for such a great price!! Highly recommended!" — Carlos
A multitasking Etude House Face Blur primer
It also protects against harmful UV rays with a SPF 33!Promising reviews: "
This stuff looks AMAZING on its own. I'm 57 and it looks especially good on the days after I shave my face. It looks so blurred, highlighted softly and absolutely beautiful with the benefit of sunscreen. I have three backups, I like it SO MUCH. I HIGHLY RECOMMEND" — Cheryl Cardoza
"I decided to try this product during the July Prime Day sale. I’m glad I did. I use it after cleansing and applying my facial products. It has SPF. Depending on how sunny it is or how exposed I am to the sun, I apply over my sunscreen or by itself. It leaves my skin looking flawless and with a natural glow. I don’t use foundation over as it covers my imperfections. I then apply gel blush which glides perfectly and looks well blended after." — Kimberly Arnaldo
A cute little Tonymoly octopus-shaped blackhead remover
Promising review:
"After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me, smells great too.
Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt is visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, then I used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like me.
" — LuckLocust
A Cosrx blackhead remover liquid with 4% BHA
After cleansing your skin, apply the essence using your hands (or a cotton pad) and wipe gently over your face. And don't forget to apply SPF afterwards when using it in the morning!Promising review:
"I struggle so bad with my pores cause they’ve always looked so huge but after just a week using this i can already see them shrinking down and becoming smaller
. I was a little nervous about using an oil like serum like this on my T-zone because I have combo skin and always get oily around my nose and chin, but it honestly hasn’t affected my skin whatsoever. There also isn’t really a scent to it which is awesome. It leaves my skin feeling really moisturized. It’s a good buy and I definitely recommend this and rave about this." — Berika Jones
A Nooni tinted appleberry lip oil
This lip oil is vegan and cruelty-free, and has no parabens or phthalates. It's available in nine colors.Promising review:
"This is the first lip oil I've ever used. Usually I avoid anything with oil because I have very sensitive and generally oilier skin, but I wanted to give this a try because I wanted something sheer and pretty for a natural makeup look. Probably the best purchase I've ever made!!!
It's super sheer and looks fine on its own without any other makeup. The smell is delicious, and while the gloss dries and fades after about an hour or two without eating, the color stays all day!
I did have to reapply after eating, but not after drinking water! I just wish it was bigger, it's a teeny bottle. Would definitely buy again!!" — Debby Gold
A 24-pack of Dermal daily collagen sheet masks
Promising reviews: "
I love this mask! I use them one or two times a week and they make my skin very soft and moisturized
. It has enough liquid in every bag to use the remaining as you please. I put them in the refrigerator and it helps with puffiness and freshness
!" — Amazon customer
"I've been using these sheet masks for 4+ years. I must say, these Korean masks worked wonders on my skin.
I had a lot of acne scars, mild pigmentation around my lips and dark eye lids but ever since I included these masks to my skin care regimen (alongside Glow Recipe
skincare products) I have seen visible improvement in my skin
. Now, I've zero breakouts and almost fully evened out skin tone. It always feels refreshing and rejuvenating after using these masks. Highly recommend." — Siva
A Beauty of Joseon propolis serum
Even though this is a serum, it won't leave you feeling like you just smeared olive oil over your face.Promising review:
"From the moment I started using this serum I saw results! The combination of propolis and niacinamide in this serum is a winning formula. My complexion has never looked this radiant and healthy
. It effectively addresses dark spots and hyperpigmentation, visibly reducing their appearance. What makes this serum even more remarkable is its lightweight and fast-absorbing texture. It feels like silk on my skin and leaves no greasy residue. I can apply it seamlessly without worrying about it disrupting my makeup or other skincare products. The hydrating properties of this serum are a game-changer. My skin feels intensely nourished and plump, minimizing the look of fine lines and wrinkles
. The only downside is the price. I think it's a bit expensive for the amount of product you get, and I would take off points, bringing it down to 4/5 stars. However, it's so good that I'll still leave it at 8/5 stars!" —Yuna Lee
A creamy and dewy highlighter stick
It's available in two shades.
Promising review:
"I'm in love! This product gives me the perfect amount of glow without being too shimmery or over the top
. The product's compact size makes it easy to throw in my bag for touch-ups throughout the day. Overall, I highly recommend to anyone who wants to add a little extra radiance to their look." — Nancy
A hydrating cleansing balm
Promising review:
"I LOVE this cleansing balm. I’ve been trying all sorts of different cleansers to try and help my acne to no avail. It wasn’t until I started watching vids on Korean beauty that this oil cleanser kept being recommended and I decided to give it a try. Worth. Every. Penny
. You don’t need a lot to wash your whole face
, and it gets the job done well, leaving my face super refreshed afterward
. Of course, I’ve been using other Korean beauty products so I won’t give it full credit, but I do think it’s helped out my acne a lot." — A Flying Potato
A weightless water lip tint
It's vailable in singles and eight other colors.
Promising review: "
I go to school so I eat and drink through the day. I went on TikTok and saw this product. Like two videos in and I was already sold, so I bought this and I absolutely love it! It smells so good and lasts long. I put it on every morning and it just instantly makes me look prettier. BUT you will so need a lip gloss because it drys your lips, which isn’t a problem because in like a few hours when the lil gloss is gone your lips feel completely normal. Overall LOVE MUST GET 100%" — Lol
An all-in-one snail repair cream
Promising review:
"I am obsessed with this stuff, I would bathe in it if I could!! I have really sensitive skin to weather changes and tend to get flaky skin on my face, but I've used this for two years now and I have had the most moisturized baby smooth face since
. Seriously buy it, put it on before bed, and the next morning you can absolutely tell the difference. I’m like a freaking walking ad for it. My face is brighter and more moisturized." — Leah
A brightening rice water toner
This toner is vegan and cruelty-free.Promising review:
"I love this toner! I’ve finished the whole bottle. It’s light and moisturizing. I can definitely tell the difference, my skin is smoother and plump
. I love it cause I have both oily and dry skin and it makes my skin normal again! Best of all it doesn’t burn or irritate my skin, if anything it calms it down
. Will definitely be buying again." — Rachael
A compact Dasique eyeshadow palette
The colors are soft and subtle, giving you a natural look that's always on point. Available in 18 different styles.Promising review: "
First time trying this brand and am satisfied with the quality for the price. The Dasique Shadow Palette is perfect for daily, subtle looks. Mattes have a silky and buttery formula, making them easy to blend
, although not as pigmented as Western shadows. Glitters differ in feel; those with bigger particles can fall on cheeks a bit which I don't like, while smaller particles are more buttery and hold better giving a wet look to the eye. Overall, satisfied with the purchase of sheer, neutral shades suitable as base colors for everyday makeup
." — Alisa Pal
A popular eight-pack of pore tightening and lifting masks
Each box comes with eight packets. To use, mix the powder and activator and apply it onto your face. After 10–15 minutes, rinse off and let it dry; you'll have some happy and radiant skin.
Skin1004 is a Korean skincare brand that provides high-quality skincare items made of plant-based ingredients from Madagascar. Its signature ingredient is centella asiatica extract, a soothing and hydrating antioxidant that is known for its ability to heal wounds and protect the skin.Promising reviews:
"I purchased the three-pack. I have only tried the zombie so far, but wow! First time, immediate results. My skin was brighter, the tone was more even, my pores looked smaller. There was no shine to my skin. I was amazed!
This mask floored me. I cannot wait to try the others. I will say the zombie mask does get quite restricting as it dries. I would do it at a time when you're not trying to talk to anyone or do much of anything." — Andrea Russell
"I was a little skeptical when I bought this. Tried it for the first time and was amazed by the results! My skin looks and feels amazing, I felt like I looked at least 5 years younger. Yes it doesn't smell the greatest, but it wasn't overly strong. My skin is very sensitive and I avoid trying new products because a lot irritate my skin, this product didn't. I am so thrilled.
" — Dayna
A hydrating matcha gel cleansaer
Krave Beauty
is a Korean woman-owned small biz that aims to make skincare easy and stress-free.Promising review:
"I struggled with oily, acne-prone skin and a damaged barrier since I was a teenager. But I've been loyal to this cleanser and the oat moisturizer since they came out and y'all...it took some time, but my skin is finally, FINALLY, in the place I always wanted it to be. It has the perfect texture, amount of lather, and after-feel of any cleanser I've ever tried
. Do your skin a favor and try this." — Monisa A.
The Laneige overnight lip mask
It's available in six scents.
Promising review:
"I was kinda skeptical, as I am with anything that blows up on TikTok because you never know who is getting paid for a review. But I’m dead serious this stuff works. I have the driest, chapped lips, and I have anxiety so I’m always biting my lips, and I’ve only used this for three days, and my lips are already so soft and healed.
It seems expensive but looks like it will last me for months." — Caitlin
An exfoliating and pore-clearing toner
After cleansing, soak your cotton pad with the toner, gently wipe your face, and lightly tap for absorption. Follow with moisturizer!Promising review:
"This stuff works! First off all there was no purging period, which my acne-prone skin is grateful for. It also doesn't sting or smell harsh. Within a week of using this toner I stopped having breakouts
. My dark spots are slowly getting lighter and my skin is starting to glow. I'm on my second bottle now and I have nothing but good things to say. I really hope they never stop making this." — kem
Glow Recipe's hydrating watermelon dew drops
Check out this TikTok
of these drops being used for a natural makeup look!Promising review:
"This water glow serum will make your skin glow! It will give you the dewy, glass skin effect
that everyone wants on their skin. Even when you layer on your moisturizer and sunscreen, you can still see the glow. I have never tried a product this good before
. This is something worth checking out if you want a glow in the skincare routine." — trasang
A fast-working calming cream
Promising review:
"Absolutely worth every single cent! I have severe rosacea that leaves my nose and cheeks dry, flaky, and breaking out. I’ve had little success with anything topical that will provide any relief to my irritated skin...I received my order Wednesday and applied it that night after washing my face. By Saturday afternoon, my face is almost completely healed, preventing pealing and helping clear up my rosacea skin irritation!
" — Amazon customer