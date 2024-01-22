If You Love A No-Makeup Makeup Look, This Affordable Korean 'Water Blush' Is Absolutely Perfect

I’ve never liked having lots of thick gunk on my face. I suffer a daily application of sunscreen, but I definitely don’t enjoy caking on all the layers of primer, foundation, concealer, contour, cream blush, highlighter and powder that makeup enthusiasts suggest. I touch my face far too much, not to mention that where I live, most of that sweats off anyway.
All that to say, I prefer as much of an actual no-makeup makeup look as possible. And to my absolute delight, after years and years of trial and error with everything from powder blush to gels to creams to paints to sad stripe-leaving fluids, I’ve found a perfect liquid blush that gives a beautiful wash of flattering color and also feels like absolute, glorious nothingness on my cheeks — no greasy after-feel, no glitter left behind. It goes on like watercolor, with a perfect level of sheer pigment, and with the most elegant skin-like finish. It looks and feels like a glow from within.
And best of all, it only costs about as much as a single fancy coffee drink.
This Juicy-Pang “water blusher” is from A’pieu, a youth-focused little sister brand to the well-known Korean beauty label Missha. Does it matter than I am decades older than its intended demographic? Absolutely not. This blush is perfect. It’s light but buildable, you can apply with a fingertip and because it is no thicker than its star ingredient, rose water, it’s incredibly easy to spread and supremely wearable and breathable. If the color isn’t as deep as I want at first, I can simply apply another coat and repeat until it is, giving me tons of control without needing to employ any makeup artist-level blending skills. It doesn’t pill and doesn’t get or feel thick or “product-y” on my skin. After buying my first one on a whim and discovering for myself how great it is, I immediately bought four more in a range of other shades.
If you’re a texture minimalist, love a good cheek color or you simply prefer less thick formulas in summer or on casual days, give this unique blush a try. It won’t harm your budget, and it might be your holy grail blush, as it is mine. Grab it at Amazon, or, with a longer lead time for shipping, buy it straight from South Korea at YesStyle.com or via Hong Kong from the Asian beauty retail giant Stylevana.
Promising reviews:
“This is hands-down, the best blush I have ever owned. I was on the fence about buying it because I had a few blushes at home but this is incredible. It doesn’t look like you have applied a product. It looks so natural get the one without the glow or shining glow, and it would look supernatural. I love it.” — m, Amazom
“Loved this blush. The packaging was cute and the blush was pigmented well. The blush is a more sheer version of the Rare Beauty blush, so it’s more natural! Loved it and it stayed on the whole day <3” — bw, Amazon
“Such a perfect glowy pink that will need to be pried from my cold dead hands.” — Justilou, Stylevana
“So easy to use - blends effortlessly and leaves an elegant but juicy sheen. I also love the smell! Everything about this product is just great and it brings me so much joy to use.”— indiana, Stylevana
“I bought several of these in different shades. It blends like a dream, is sheer but buildable and I love the price!” — armelladodiorio, Amazon
“Smells delicious, easy to blend, left my face feeling so moisturised and a creates a beautiful natural glow, cant recommend enough.” — Beth, Stylevana
“I love this as a blush! It goes on very subtly but you can also build it up if you want a more dramatic color. Not sure if you’re supposed to but I also put a little on my lips to add a little color. It’s so pretty and smells sooo good. When used on the cheeks the color last for quite a while even in hot weather! Definitely recommend, especially since it doesn’t cost much!” — Amazon customer
“Formula is amazing, dries down fantastic dewy but also matte at the same time for me personally. im getting more colors to mix my own shade because i love how it looks on my half asian skin.” — Akane Verana, Amazon