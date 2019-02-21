K-Pop Band BTS Announces World Tour, Fan Army Loses It

The boys are back.

K-pop band BTS announced this week that the group is going on a spring world tour — titled “Love Yourself: Speak Yourself” — on the heels of releasing its latest album, “Love Yourself: Answer.”

Shortly after the band announced the tour, #SPEAK_YOURSELF began trending on Twitter, and BTS’s loyal fans, known as “ARMY,” swiftly freaked out. Tickets for the tour don’t even go on sale until March 1.

Is this how my parents & grandparents felt during the era of the Beatles? Michael Jackson? Elvis?



To live in an era where a phenomenon is born?



I feel blessed to be part of history. To have stories to tell to my descendants too.@BTS_twt #Speak_Yourself pic.twitter.com/dqak2olNpD — baekho jr. 💎 ⃠ (@baekhoIe) February 19, 2019

#SPEAK_YOURSELF

bank account: youre broke af



me: but i really want to g-



bank account: pic.twitter.com/6oO0gYEFHs — belle1001 (@belle10012) February 21, 2019

me trying to find a sugar daddy for : tickets, hotel, travel, food, merch #Speak_Yourself pic.twitter.com/CAhLLo9gXo — tasha✨ (@shortaes) February 20, 2019

Armys training for the #SPEAK_YOURSELF Hunger Games commencing March 1st 🏹 pic.twitter.com/Z0vyWNHlad — michelle ✈️ stadium tour (@jhooooopeworld) February 20, 2019

The band will be hitting stops in the U.S., Japan, Brazil and the U.K.