K-Pop Gifts For Your Friend Who's Completely Obsessed

For those of you who’ve been living under a rock, K-pop ― or Korean pop music ― is a wildly popular genre of music that originated in South Korea during the 1990s. Love for K-pop has grown exponentially over the years, with bands even hosting sold-out tours in the U.S., performing on “Saturday Night Live” and gracing the Billboard Top 100 charts many times over. Some of the most popular K-pop groups with millions of fans include BTS, BLACKPINK, Exo, BIGBANG, Got7 and Twice.
K-pop lovers are typically riding the larger Hallyu, or Korean Wave, which is the increase in popularity of South Korean culture across the world. It goes without saying that fans of these K-pop groups want something related to K-pop or South Korean culture for their holiday gifts. We’ve rounded up the best presents, including K-pop merchandise, Korean skin care and all things Korean for your K-pop-obsessed friend. Use our guide to cross them off your shopping list.