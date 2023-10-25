K-pop girl group STAYC performs at an event in Seoul, South Korea, on Feb. 18. Lee Jin-man via Associated Press

K-pop girl group STAYC mixed up two Rangers sports teams during their Dallas show Thursday, accidentally repping a Scottish soccer club instead of the Texas baseball team.

STAYC regularly wears sports jerseys that represent whatever town they’re visiting, like in Seattle, where they wore Mariners jerseys. But for their performance in Dallas at The Factory in Deep Ellum, the pop stars mistakenly wore jerseys of the Rangers Football Club, a pro soccer team in Glasgow, instead of Texas Rangers jerseys.

Searches for Texas Rangers jerseys jumped 1,328% over just one night, according to Betway, a sports betting site. However, that may have less to do with STAYC and more to do with the team now heading for the World Series.

The blunder was largely overlooked by STAYC fans on Instagram and TikTok. Many comments on the group’s posts, like others left for pop stars, were simply asking the singers to travel to Brazil.

But some took notice of the mistake on X (formerly Twitter).

“Gonna have to unstan StayC over the Glasgow Rangers mixup,” one X user wrote.

“Thought this was going to be the NY Rangers, but it is so, so much better,” another wrote.

